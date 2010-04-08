Vote for NFL's All-Time Draft Picks

In celebration of the 75th NFL Draft, which kicks off in primetime for the first time exactly two weeks from today on Thursday, April 22, fans can help choose the 75 Most Valuable Draft Picks of all time presented by Verizon. Nearly 40 million votes have been cast to date and fans may vote on NFL.com through April 18.

Following the conclusion of the fan vote, picks 75 - 11 will be announced from April 19 – April 21 on NFL.com and NFL Network. The top 10 greatest Draft picks then will be revealed during the 2010 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 PM ET. The Second and Third Rounds of the Draft will be on Friday, April 23 at 6:00 PM ET followed by Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 24 at 10:00 AM ET.

The 10 Most Valuable Draft Picks will be announced during Round 1, when many of the Top 10 will be in attendance at Radio City Music Hall, the home of the 2010 NFL Draft. The order of the Top 10 will be revealed following the conclusion of the Second Round of the Draft on Friday night. Many of these players will be on hand for the announcement.

NFL.com editors narrowed down the first 74 Drafts to a list of the top 320 players, consisting of 10 players from each team. Fans begin the process of determining the Most Valuable Draft Pick by choosing between pairs of players randomly generated from the list of 320 greats. After selecting winners of 30 random matchups, fans will begin to build their own Top 10 list. Fans may continue to vote in order to make changes to their personal Top 10 list as well as the All-Time Top 10 announced at the Draft. Users then may share their lists and their head-to-head winners on Facebook.