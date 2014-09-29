Vic Fangio Grounds High-flying Eagles Offense

"It's up there," the veteran defensive coordinator said on Sunday. "Obviously, that team has moved the ball and scored points on mostly everybody. Somehow, someway today, we found a way to play good defense… Our players played great. They deserve all the credit."

When the Eagles did manage to mount a sustained drive, the 49ers held firm at the goal line with the game hanging in the balance. Ahead by five points with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, San Francisco defended a pair of pass plays using zone coverage from the two-yard line as Philadelphia turned the ball over on downs.

Rookie linebacker Aaron Lynch applied the pressure on the fourth-down play, one of a handful of impact moments had by the fifth-round draft pick.

Why did Fangio lean on Lynch instead of second-year pro Corey Lemonier in pass-rushing situations?

"Well our pass rush hadn't been as good as we liked the past three games," he said. "When Aaron has been in there, his has been a little bit better than some of the others. Felt it was justified to play him at this point in time."

Philadelphia's three touchdowns came via its special teams and defense making big plays – moments that often hinder a game plan from taking effect. On Sunday, however, the 49ers were able to keep the Eagles from further capitalizing on the momentum swings.

How did San Francisco soundly handle Philadelphia's prolifically fast offense?

"We really stressed them on Friday with the tempo and getting the calls in and out," Fangio said. "Even to the point where we stressed them to where it was above and beyond what they would see and that was the thinking behind that."