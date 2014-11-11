Veterans Day: 75 49ers Alumni Served in Military

A great part about the San Francisco 49ers move to Levi's® Stadium is that the organization now has a museum to record team history.

The 49ers Museum presented by SONY does so much more than that, of course, but on Veterans Day on Tuesday, we're relying on our museum friends to help us honor 49ers alumni with military ties.

It turns out that at least 75 former players, coaches and scouts served in some capacity for our nation's armed forces.

We offer our thanks for their service by listing this distinguished group of men together.

If you know of other former 49ers who also served, please email us so that we can include them on our list.