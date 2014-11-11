Veterans Day: 75 49ers Alumni Served in Military

Nov 11, 2014 at 09:55 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers Alumni in the Military

Seventy-five plus former San Francisco players and coaches wore a second uniform as a member of our country's armed forces.

Art Michalik
Leo Nomellini
Bobb McKittrick
Bob Titchenal
Chad Hall
Ed Beard
Terrell Jones
Joe Perry
Edward DeBartolo Sr.
Joe Arenas
A great part about the San Francisco 49ers move to Levi's® Stadium is that the organization now has a museum to record team history.

The 49ers Museum presented by SONY does so much more than that, of course, but on Veterans Day on Tuesday, we're relying on our museum friends to help us honor 49ers alumni with military ties.

It turns out that at least 75 former players, coaches and scouts served in some capacity for our nation's armed forces.

We offer our thanks for their service by listing this distinguished group of men together.

If you know of other former 49ers who also served, please email us so that we can include them on our list.

Research contributed by Beth Atlas, Joe Hession and Jerry Walker

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

