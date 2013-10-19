Vernon Davis, the Artist, Sketches Joe Staley

Oct 19, 2013 at 04:57 AM
101913-VD-Header.jpg

NASHVILLE – How does a football player from the West Coast pass the time when they can't go to sleep in another time zone?

Sketch a teammate on a notepad.

That's what Vernon Davis did Friday night from the team hotel in Nashville, Tenn. The 49ers tight end wasn't ready to sleep because of the two-hour time difference, so he decided to use his artistic background to capture the image of his left tackle, Joe Staley.

What do you think of Davis' latest work of art? Comment at the bottom of this post, or perhaps try to make your own #SketchAStaley.

@TaylorPrice49 @jstaley74 @VernonDavis85 #SketchAStaley pic.twitter.com/CiZoNAvdpb — Kyle Breitkreutz (@kbreitkreutz49) October 19, 2013

"@doodlefreak: @TaylorPrice49 #SketchAStaley @jstaley74 @VernonDavis85 Joe Show doodle pic.twitter.com/8zR61evYcE" awesome!! — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) October 19, 2013

@49ers @VernonDavis85 @jstaley74 that's a stud right there #SketchAStaley pic.twitter.com/RBaja21REW — Michael Sun (@msun49) October 20, 2013

@jstaley74 #SketchAStaley @49ers pic.twitter.com/E6biGITuJY — Carlos R Ramirez Jr. (@sketch83) October 22, 2013

I was bored so I started to sketch. Who is this? #gallery85 #ontheroad

A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on

