Vernon Davis: Still Really Athletic

Dec 01, 2013 at 11:50 PM

Vernon Davis' hurdling ability left the world practically speechless, expect for those on Twitter.

"Air Davis" provided two amazing, highlight hurdles on Sunday. As a result, the social media world was buzzing.PHOTOS: Davis Hurdles St. Louis Defense

Here are some of the top tweets on the 49ers insanely athletic tight end's maneuvers in a 23-13 win over the St. Louis Rams.

Enjoy.

Vernon Davis high-hurdles a Rams defender. Twice. WATCH: http://t.co/985kzIOwa0 — NFL (@nfl) December 2, 2013

Dang--> "@JasonRomano: Picture of the Day -- Check out the crazy hops on 49ers @VernonDavis85 --- pic.twitter.com/TqE9YveWVC" — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 2, 2013

That high jump, though. @VernonDavis85 — Taylor Price (@TaylorPrice49) December 1, 2013

Oh. My. Word. #STLvsSF pic.twitter.com/eburqPDupU — NFL (@nfl) December 1, 2013

WOW. @VernonDavis85 TOUCHDOWN HURDLE! #49ers — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 1, 2013

@VernonDavis85 you better not run off like that anymore when I'm jumping to celebrate with you. Lol — jonathan goodwin (@jgoody59) December 2, 2013

Touchdown No. 50 for @VernonDavis85. And counting... pic.twitter.com/9bGGn0zgLL — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 1, 2013

Vernon Davis -- freak of nature!! Catches the touchdown and LEAPS over the Rams defender into the end zone. SF rolling 23-6 over St Louis — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 1, 2013

Vernon Davis literally just HURDLED a defender on his way to the end zone. The TD gives 49ers a 23-6 lead over Rams. #SCtop10 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2013

#49ers TE @VernonDavis85 leapt his way to 50th career TD. READ story: http://t.co/FREZJwURaG pic.twitter.com/KaID5aV9TQ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2013

