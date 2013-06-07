Vernon Davis Returns to NFL Top 100

The San Francisco 49ers tight end is one of the fastest players at any position in the National Football League. He also proves it time and time again in the biggest games.

If you don't respect Vernon Davis' speed, you just might find yourself being beat deep down the field.

"His athletic ability is second to none as far as tight ends go," 49ers wide receiver Kyle Williams said.

Davis' respect around the NFL earned him the No. 38 spot on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2013 list.

"It's quite an honor," Davis told NFL Network. "I am excited. I just want to say, 'thank you.' I appreciate it. A lot of work, hard work over the years and it's paying off."