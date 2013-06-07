Vernon Davis Returns to NFL Top 100

The San Francisco 49ers tight end is one of the fastest players at any position in the National Football League. He also proves it time and time again in the biggest games.
If you don't respect Vernon Davis' speed, you just might find yourself being beat deep down the field.
"His athletic ability is second to none as far as tight ends go," 49ers wide receiver Kyle Williams said.
Davis' respect around the NFL earned him the No. 38 spot on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2013 list.
"It's quite an honor," Davis told NFL Network. "I am excited. I just want to say, 'thank you.' I appreciate it. A lot of work, hard work over the years and it's paying off."
Besides powerful blocking and his uncommon acceleration for someone with a 6-foot-3, 250-pound body, big performances in postseason games had a hand in San Francisco's tight end moving up five slots from his placement in the 2012 list voted on by NFL players.
In five career playoff games, Davis has five touchdown catches and has averaged 109 receiving yards per game. Davis provided an enormous spark in the 49ers comeback win in the NFC title game in 2012. Davis hauled in five catches for 106 yards and one touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. In Super Bowl XLVII, Davis continued his play-making ways on the big stage, catching six passes for 104 yards. It also tied the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in Super Bowl history.
Davis joined Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as the only players in NFL postseason history to produce four, 100-yard receiving games in their first five career playoff games.
"He's a threat unlike some of the other tight ends out there," Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said. "When you get him the ball, it's going to be tough to catch him.
"It's going to be tough for anybody to catch up."
