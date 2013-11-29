Vernon Davis Plots 49ers Postseason Run

"It makes life a lot easier, having 'Crab' and Manningham back," Davis said. "Those guys add value to the team. Any time you have your core of guys who are playmakers, who contribute to the team, it's always a great thing. I'm anxious, the team's anxious to get Michael and Manningham back."

Davis "can't wait to see" how Crabtree performs this Sunday.

"I don't know if I've ever seen anyone catch the ball as well as he does," Davis said. "He's just a tremendous talent, tremendous asset to this team. He's a good person. We love having him around here and we love having him on the field."

Both players should help the 49ers test opposing defenses. Davis has been a consistent deep threat throughout the season, something that should now come easier for the offense.

"Since I've been here, especially the last two years, they've been using me as a deep threat, having run my routes a lot deeper than I had in the past," Davis said. "It's a lot of fun because I get to use my talents."

With three of San Francisco's final five regular season games coming against NFC West opponents, Davis knows the home stretch is going to be difficult. The 49ers tight end, however, embraces the challenge of trying to make the playoffs and go deep in the postseason.