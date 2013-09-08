Vernon Davis Makes History with Pair of TDs

Sep 08, 2013 at 11:08 AM

Vernon Davis' head-nod had 49ers fans nodding their heads all Saturday afternoon.

It was that simple for San Francisco's Pro Bowl tight end on the first score of the team's 34-28 victory over the Green Bay – a 20-yard pass from Colin Kaepernick, past the reach of Packers strong safety M.D. Jennings.

"Run full-speed, give 'em a head-nod inside, take the back pylon," Davis said of his thinking during the post-corner route. "I guess there was open space because the safety thought he should be more on my inside than his outside. I thought he was pretty square. I gave him the head-nod… I did exactly what I was supposed to do on that play. Colin looked up saw me run toward the pylon, put the ball right where it needed to be."

That was just the first of two Davis touchdowns. He caught six of nine passes directed his way by Kaepernick for a total of 98 yards. It was the fifth multi-touchdown game of his career.

PHOTO GALLERY: 49ERS V. PACKERS

With those two scores, Davis now has the most scores – six in five career games – by a tight end against Green Bay in NFL history. The eighth-year pro didn't have an answer as to his recent and not-so-recent success against the Packers – he said, "It just plays out that way" – but his rapport with Kaepernick appeared to be the prime cause on Saturday.

Fox analyst and former teammate Randy Moss said this week he wasn't sure about Davis' rapport with Kaepernick, and the ex-NFL star had a point. Davis caught just two touchdowns in Kaepernick's first 10 NFL starts in 2012.

They've connected twice already in 2013.

After that well-executed first-quarter score, quarterback and receiver teamed again for a two-yard touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter. Kaepernick, who finished with 412 yards through the air and three total touchdowns, found Davis on a play-action fake, rolling to his right.

Davis was asked if the 49ers receiving corps, a group that included Anquan Boldin for the first time on Sunday, was motivated by naysayers pointing to the absence of injured wideout Michael Crabtree. Boldin, oh by the way, snagged 13 of 17 passes headed his way for a game-high 208 yards.

"It's not about one guy. Just because one guy's down, doesn't mean the team can't win," Davis said. "We're just scratching the surface. This is only the first game."

49ERS.COM SUGGESTS:________

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Maneras de Ver y Escuchar: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers en la Ronda Divisional

Aquí te decimos donde y como puedes seguir el partido Divisional entre los 49ers y Cowboys desde Levi's® Stadium.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX.

news

Brock Purdy is 'Not a Rookie Anymore' as 49ers Gear Up for the Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy broke down his playoff mentality and shared how he's found success in his seven appearances.

news

49ers and Cowboys Set for a Postseason Rematch: Oppositional Research 💪

Which matchups to look out for as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Advertising