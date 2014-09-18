Twitter Q&A: Aaron Lynch Ponders First Sack Celebration

We continue our weekly Twitter Q&A with guests of "The 101 Presented by Toyota." This week, rookie linebacker Aaron Lynch answers your questions.
LYNCH: It's nice. It's very expensive out here, but all of the people are really nice out here.
LYNCH: Nothing really. If I had to choose something, it would be the meetings and how long they are.
LYNCH: He's told me to work hard. That's it. I learn from looking at him. He leads by example.
LYNCH: It's awesome. It's a dream come true. It was a dream for me to play in the NFL so to be here and be able to play for a Super Bowl-caliber team is great.
LYNCH: My goals are just team goals. I just want to help this team get to the Super Bowl.
LYNCH: Deacon Jones.
LYNCH: I don't know. I'll probably be too excited so I'll just be pumping my fists – whatever comes to me in that moment.
LYNCH: It felt good. It was exciting.
LYNCH: Definitely not. I didn't expect to be around that many great players all at once. It happened though and I'm really excited to be in this situation.