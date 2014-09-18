Twitter Q&A: Aaron Lynch Ponders First Sack Celebration

Sep 18, 2014 at 05:49 AM

We continue our weekly Twitter Q&A with guests of "The 101 Presented by Toyota." This week, rookie linebacker Aaron Lynch answers your questions.

LYNCH: It's nice. It's very expensive out here, but all of the people are really nice out here.

LYNCH: Nothing really. If I had to choose something, it would be the meetings and how long they are.

LYNCH: He's told me to work hard. That's it. I learn from looking at him. He leads by example.

LYNCH: It's awesome. It's a dream come true. It was a dream for me to play in the NFL so to be here and be able to play for a Super Bowl-caliber team is great.

LYNCH: My goals are just team goals. I just want to help this team get to the Super Bowl.

LYNCH: Deacon Jones.

LYNCH: I don't know. I'll probably be too excited so I'll just be pumping my fists – whatever comes to me in that moment.

LYNCH: It felt good. It was exciting.

LYNCH: Definitely not. I didn't expect to be around that many great players all at once. It happened though and I'm really excited to be in this situation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Elijah Mitchell y Dre Greenlaw En Duda Para Enfrentar a los Browns

El entrenador en jefe de los 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, actualizó el reporte de lesionados previo al duelo contra los Cleveland Browns.
news

Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell Questionable for #SFvsCLE; Aaron Banks Cleared

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 6 matchup vs. the Browns.
news

5 Things to Know: Kicker Jake Moody

From his soccer origins to pregame superstitions, get to know more about San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody.
news

Previewing 49ers vs. Browns with Donte Whitner | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key storylines of the 49ers vs. Browns matchup with NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising