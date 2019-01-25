Tweet Recap: Standouts from Day 3 of the 2019 Senior Bowl

The final day of Senior Bowl practices is in the books for the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. We've collected a series of tweets from draft analysts who were on hand in Mobile, Ala., to recap what transpired.
Here's a look at which prospects stood out from the North and South Teams on Thursday.
Both Andy Isabella and Penny Hart have changed speeds really well today. Throttling down then hitting the jets to create separation.— Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) January 24, 2019
Keelan Doss/WR/UC-Davis and Terry McLaurin/WR/Ohio St really impressive with route-running and quickness. Extremely solid catching the football as well. #seniorbowl— Draft Analyst (@DraftAnalyst1) January 24, 2019
Bradbury pancaked Greg Gaines in 1v1. He’s been killing it today— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 24, 2019
Chris Lindstrom/Boston College and Mike Deiter/Wisconsin both having strong practices. #SeniorBowl— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 24, 2019
Lindstrom (RG) and Risner (RT) are a hell of a combination on the right side of the North team OL. They’re both having a solid team session.— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 24, 2019
#SeniorBowl North Day 3 “Winners”:— Optimum Scouting, LLC (@OptimumScouting) January 24, 2019
-#NCState QB Ryan Finley
-#Memphis RB Tony Pollard
-#NCState WR Jakobi Meyers
-#USC OT Chuma Edoga
-#Maryland DL Byron Cowart
-#NotreDame LB Drue Tranquill
-@BCFootball SAF Will Harris
We’ve been waiting all week at the Senior Bowl for one of the QBs in this crop to separate themselves from the pack. Drew Lock did that today. He was great.— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 24, 2019
Travis Fulgham making some great plays right now in the end zone. He didn’t lose a rep— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 24, 2019
DEEBO 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/r7s2CXHb7m— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 24, 2019
Oshane Ximines with some impressive reps versus Dennis Daley. Winning with initial quickness and then finishing with his hands.— Christian Page (@_ChristianPage) January 24, 2019
Daley, high-hipped, has no match for Ximines’ average flexibility. #SeniorBowlc| #NFLDraft
Tyree Jackson just had a terrific goal line passing session. Hammered the ball in tight windows multiple times for touchdowns.— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) January 24, 2019
Andre Dillard/T/Washington State having another fantastic practice. #SeniorBowl— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 24, 2019
Lonnie Johnson (DB from Kentucky) reads this screen all day #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/8LFdWGsG77— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 24, 2019
#SeniorBowl South Day 3 “Winners”— Optimum Scouting, LLC (@OptimumScouting) January 24, 2019
-@WSUCougars QB Gardner Minshew
-@HerdFB WR Tyre Brady
-#LSU TE Foster Moreau
-#OleMiss OL Javon Patterson
-#TAMU DT Daylon Mack
-#Auburn LB Deshaun Davis
-#Kentucky CB Lonnie Johnson