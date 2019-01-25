Tweet Recap: Standouts from Day 3 of the 2019 Senior Bowl

Jan 24, 2019 at 04:20 PM
A5TL0167
Matthew Asher

Digital Media Coordinator

The final day of Senior Bowl practices is in the books for the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff. We've collected a series of tweets from draft analysts who were on hand in Mobile, Ala., to recap what transpired.

Here's a look at which prospects stood out from the North and South Teams on Thursday.

