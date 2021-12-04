Trey Sermon Placed on IR; Marcell Harris Downgraded to Out

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that LB Marcell Harris (concussion) has been downgraded to out against the Seattle Seahawks. The team also announced the following roster moves:
The following player has been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad:
- LB Tyrell Adams
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
- WR River Cracraft
- LB Justin March
The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
- RB Trey Sermon