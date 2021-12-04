Presented by

Trey Sermon Placed on IR; Marcell Harris Downgraded to Out

Dec 04, 2021 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that LB ﻿Marcell Harris﻿ (concussion) has been downgraded to out against the Seattle Seahawks. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following player has been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad:

The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:

Related Content

news

49ers Sign CB Luq Barcoo, WR Devin Funchess to Practice Squad; Waive WR

The 49ers have signed Barcoo and Funchess to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released Austin Watkins Jr.
news

49ers Activate Jaquiski Tartt from the Injured Reserve List

The 49ers have made a series of roster moves, including activating safety Jaquiski Tartt from the Injured Reserve list.
news

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves Ahead of 'MNF' vs. Rams

San Francisco has activated safety Tony Jefferson II from the team's practice squad and placed two other 49ers on the Injured Reserve list.
news

49ers Waive WR Jalen Hurd; Sign Two to Practice Squad

Details on the 49ers latest roster moves.
news

49ers Place Mike McGlinchey on IR and Make a Series of Roster Moves

San Francisco has promoted offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to the active roster and waived a linebacker from its practice squad.
news

49ers Activate George Kittle, Robbie Gould; Place DL on IR

The 49ers have made a series of roster moves before the team's Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

49ers Open Practice Windows for Gould, Kittle and Wilson Jr.

The 49ers have opened the practice window for George Kittle, Robbie Gould and Jeff Wilson Jr., signed four players to the practice squad and announced that Charles Omenihu passed his physical.
news

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves ahead of Nov. 2 Trade Deadline

The 49ers have acquired defensive lineman Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans in exchange for the team's 2023 sixth round draft pick, amid other moves. Read for more details.
news

49ers Activate DL from Reserve/Suspended List; Sign S to Practice Squad

Defensive lineman ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ has been activated from the Reserve/Suspended List. The team also signed safety ﻿Tony Jefferson II﻿ to the team's practice squad. Read more for details.
news

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves ahead of Week 7

The 49ers have activated running back JaMycal Hasty and made a series of other moves in advance of their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

49ers Sign LB Mychal Kendricks; Make a Series of Other Moves

The 49ers have signed two players to the team's practice squad and opened the Injured Reserve practice window for running back JaMycal Hasty.
Advertising