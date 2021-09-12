Trey Lance Records His First NFL Touchdown vs. Lions

Sep 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Trey Lance made his NFL debut on Sunday and came up with the first score of his career. The 49ers second drive of the game was led by Jimmy Garoppolo before the rookie took his first snap under center four plays in. Lance picked up a yard on a quarterback designed run.

Three plays later, the rookie was back in the lineup on 1st-and-5 from Detroit's 5-yard line. Off play action, the rookie connected with a wide-open Trent Sherfield who waltzed into the end zone for six.

Lance and Sherfield built quite the rapport in the preseason, connecting on two big plays, including an 80-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the exhibition opener.

Fans can watch the rest of the game on FOX, the 49ers app and on iOS on Safari. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Related Content

news

Stats & Facts: 49ers Are 6-0 in Games Jimmy G Throws for Over 300 Yards

Kyle Shanahan is a perfect 2-0 against the Lions.
news

Strong Start, Shakey Finish; Takeaways from 49ers Victory Over Lions

The 49ers managed to hold off Detroit in the final minute of the game for a 41-33 victory on the road.
news

49ers Record Highest-Scoring First Half Under HC Kyle Shanahan

Despite 49ers offense starting out with a fumble, San Francisco capitalized on every other possession in the first half against the Lions.
news

Trey Sermon, Josh Norman OUT vs. Lions; Full List of #SFvsDET Inactives

The 49ers rookie cornerbacks are likely to make their NFL debut against Detroit in Week 1.
Advertising