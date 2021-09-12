Trey Lance Records His First NFL Touchdown vs. Lions

Trey Lance made his NFL debut on Sunday and came up with the first score of his career. The 49ers second drive of the game was led by Jimmy Garoppolo before the rookie took his first snap under center four plays in. Lance picked up a yard on a quarterback designed run.

Three plays later, the rookie was back in the lineup on 1st-and-5 from Detroit's 5-yard line. Off play action, the rookie connected with a wide-open Trent Sherfield who waltzed into the end zone for six.

Lance and Sherfield built quite the rapport in the preseason, connecting on two big plays, including an 80-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the exhibition opener.