Trey Lance Suffers Knee Sprain, Could Miss 1-2 Weeks

Despite bearing a few hits and tackles, ﻿Trey Lance﻿ said he felt fine coming out of the 49ers Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. That changed a few hours later once the rookie quarterback returned to Santa Clara.

On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the rookie suffered a knee sprain at some point during Sunday's contest and could miss time.

"It's not a long-term injury," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We should have a good idea of it in the next week, whether he's got a chance for Indy or not. If he doesn't, they told me it should be like a one to two week thing, but possibly just one."

Lance's injury comes at an inopportune time, as veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is working his way back from a calf injury suffered the week prior. The 49ers were hopeful the quarterback would be on hand against the Cardinals, however, the team didn't see enough progress with him after missing each of the week's practices.

Fortunately, the 49ers are entering their Week 6 Bye which grants both quarterbacks time in their respective recoveries. Both Lance and Garoppolo will remain at the team facility over the Bye for treatment and to work on their rehab.

Per Shanahan, the 49ers will re-evaluate both quarterbacks after the Bye. If neither are able to suit up, the 49ers will look to backup quarterback ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿ to make his debut with the team.

"I was messing with Trey and Jimmy that now Jimmy just got some company so they'll be here, the both of them, the whole week. So they have the best chance to be ready for Monday when we all get back," Shanahan said. "But I'm pumped to have Nate here. He was ready to go yesterday – he's been ready to go every week. He's as big of a pro as it gets. So if his number is called versus Indy, I know he will be ready."

In addition to Garoppolo, Shanahan is hopeful nickel corner ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ and running back ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ will be back following the Bye.