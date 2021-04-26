Transcripts: John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Speak Before the 2021 NFL Draft

Not trying to be too specific, but I guess I will be. What do you like about Mac Jones?

KS: "I like that him, along with four other guys, I think is capable of being our starting NFL quarterback and capable of winning with. I think there's five guys there. That's been the biggest thing with all of this. Once you make an organizational decision that we need to get a starting quarterback, you look into all the options of how to get them and you watch the ones you felt you had an option with, and then you look into the college and where you think you can to get them. I wanted to get it into a spot where I knew we'd for sure get one and hopefully knowing the first two that are going, we could end up getting our favorite one. I don't believe that would have been at 12. So, we made a move way back in the day to make a decision. We're getting to a spot to get a starting NFL quarterback. I feel somewhat bad for whoever we ended up taking that all this, you trade whatever, three ones, which I don't get how people think that, but, you traded three ones and you did all this stuff to make the biggest move in the history of the organization. That's a little dramatic to me. I've watched two teams the last couple of years make awesome moves and trade two ones for a starting Pro Bowl strong safety. I've seen a team trade two ones for a starting Pro Bowl corner. I think those decisions were awesome for their teams and I hate playing against them because of it. We decided we needed a starting quarterback, so we traded two ones to get a starting quarterback. Hopefully, we end up picking the best one, but I know we're going to get a starting quarterback with that. And that's a smart move to me, not necessarily a smart move, but it's the move that you have to do. That's how much it costs to do these types of things. Or you just sit there and wait and keep your fingers crossed and hope things work out. That's something that we didn't want to do this year. We don't want to risk waiting on injuries and waiting on waiting on luck. We thought two first round picks for our future, guaranteeing us we had a starting quarterback, we were very excited about that and felt very fortunate that Miami was excited too."

Just a quick question about Thursday. I know John, you've made reference to a lot of the players that you've done the evaluations on. What sort of surprised you in this process about those top five guys?

JL: "Well, I think we probably learned this last year. I think we're getting better with technology at being able to do really cool things. Yes, there's some unique challenges with not being able to get in person with not being able to have a Pro Day where you get your hands on people, but you can get stuff done. I started with some numbers from our college staff. I mean, it's just extraordinary what they did. We made sure that they felt safe. But they went out and they got it done in the face of some adversity. I think the fact that you can do it very thoroughly while having some of the restrictions that COVID provided. I sat in there with Kyle on a bunch of Zooms where we're watching football with these guys and, just like if you're with them in person, you get to see their recall, you get to see what makes them tick. You get to see their competitiveness. You get to see their innate leadership in terms of how they rally their teams. The process can still be pretty good. Are there challenges? Sure. I think a lot of it is the medical. Typically, we have a very centralized way of getting consistent medical opinions. This year, it was just a little tougher. Not to say it can't be done. So maybe a little more incomplete and, on that, probably the toughest thing. But I think what has been most surprising—and I hope I'm answering your question. I don't know if you wanted it more specific, but just that the process could be done, and it's just exciting times. The draft is always very exciting. I love learning the stories of these young men. Oftentimes you get to get to know about their families and the amount of adversity that some of these guys have overcome, what their aspirations are, what inspires them. It's inspiring to me. It takes me back to '93 when I was looking at this process. It's fun. A lot of people's dreams are going to be made, and that's an exciting process to be a part of."

John, are you going to pick up T Mike McGlinchey's fifth-year option? I believe that deadline's next week.

JL: "Yeah, we are. We've talked with Mike's representative and we are going to pick up that fifth-year option. I don't know exactly, I've been focused on the draft, but I have let them know that that our intention is to pick that fifth-year option up."

This is for Kyle. Obviously, there's a trend throughout the league of the big, mobile, strong arms, play-making quarterbacks, and there's been sort of a dearth of the quote unquote traditional pocket passers, particularly guys that have been taken early. Do the trends happening throughout the league impact your decision? I know you've said winning from the pocket is the most important thing, but do you look around the league with what's been successful and does that factor into your decision on Thursday?