Tracy Smith Named Special Teams Assistant

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have named Tracy Smith special teams assistant. Additionally, two coaches already on the 49ers coaching staff have new titles. Ejiro Evero has been named offensive assistant, while Michael Christianson has been named offensive assistant & coordinator of football technology.

Smith, 29, joins the 49ers after spending the 2011 season with the Seattle Seahawks as a coaching assistant. Prior to Seattle, Smith served as a special teams assistant with the Cleveland Browns, working with current 49ers assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Brad Seely.

Before making the jump to the NFL, Smith served as the tight ends coach at Utah State from 2006-08.

Smith spent 2005 as the offensive graduate assistant at LSU. In his position, he worked with the Tiger quarterbacks under the direction of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jimbo Fisher.

Prior to coaching at LSU, Smith was a restricted earnings coach working with tight ends and served as the team's video coordinator at Stephen F. Austin.