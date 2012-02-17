Tracy Smith Named Special Teams Assistant

Feb 17, 2012 at 03:08 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have named Tracy Smith special teams assistant. Additionally, two coaches already on the 49ers coaching staff have new titles. Ejiro Evero has been named offensive assistant, while Michael Christianson has been named offensive assistant & coordinator of football technology.

Smith, 29, joins the 49ers after spending the 2011 season with the Seattle Seahawks as a coaching assistant. Prior to Seattle, Smith served as a special teams assistant with the Cleveland Browns, working with current 49ers assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Brad Seely.

Before making the jump to the NFL, Smith served as the tight ends coach at Utah State from 2006-08.

Smith spent 2005 as the offensive graduate assistant at LSU. In his position, he worked with the Tiger quarterbacks under the direction of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jimbo Fisher.

Prior to coaching at LSU, Smith was a restricted earnings coach working with tight ends and served as the team's video coordinator at Stephen F. Austin.

Smith received a degree in business from LSU, while working on the athletic department's video staff. His father, Carl, is the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

7 Takeaways from the 49ers Week 5 Win vs. the Panthers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers 37-15 to secure their first road win of the 2022 season.

news

Armstead, Kinlaw OUT vs. Panthers; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers are without seven players for Sunday afternoon's matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers (Week 5)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers Record Their Greatest Win in AAFC

On this day, quarterback Frankie Albert passed for five touchdowns as the 49ers celebrated their greatest win in the All-America Football Conference.

Advertising