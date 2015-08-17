Torrey Smith Shows off Gift from Taylor Swift

Torrey Smith proudly announced he was taking a break from social media during the first two weeks of training camp for the San Francisco 49ers.

But now that the Niners wideout has completed his two-week silence, Smith has returned to Twitter and Instagram with a few notable posts.

Niners365 couldn't help but see that the star receiver received a gift from a pop superstar with his same initials.

Taylor Swift.

The singer's "1989 World Tour" rolled into Levi's® Stadium while the Niners played in Houston last weekend. Apparently Swift signed an autograph for the wide receiver, who also told the San Jose Mercury News that he was a fan of her work prior to the concert.



Smith even played Swift's "Bad Blood" in the Niners locker room recently. And of course, some of his teammates played it cool when the song came on.

"All of a sudden they were in there were nodding their heads saying, 'I didn't know this was Taylor Swift!' " Smith told Mercury News writer Dan Brown. "Yeah, it is. Get with the program."