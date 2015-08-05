Torrey Smith Focused on Scoring TDs, Not Deep Threat Label

Smith: **I don't think there were any surprises. I've worked out with Kap for years. I've seen how talented he is. The thing people don't realize is how hard this guy works. And me seeing that at a workout facility is way different than me seeing it here. You see it in the classroom as a student, the way he communicates trying to make sure we're all on the same page. I have that much more respect for him. And that's not to say I didn't respect him before. His grind, man, there's no one who works harder than Kap. I'll say that to anyone. He wants to be great, and he's been working so when he goes out there, it'll all pay off.

Question:Has the move from Baltimore to California been difficult at all?

Smith:I've always been close to home, so being out here, I've actually been able to focus on football more. It's peaceful to me. I told my wife today, 'I love being out here.' I just have the opportunity to really focus on what I'm doing with no outside distractions. I've put my social media away for a few weeks until I get where I want to be. I'm ready to work. I've been in my comfort zone for forever. Where I went to high school to playing for the Ravens is literally off the same highway. I just constantly went up 95. It's been so close, and I've been so comfortable, so this is my first time being outside of that... it's been nice being kind of isolated.

Question:Why did you decide to turn off your social media for the time being? Was that an ask from Jim Tomsula?