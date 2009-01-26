Top Sacks of 2008

Throughout the offseason, TV 49 will take a look at some of the best highlights for the 49ers in 2008. You can also vote for your favorite plays on the 49ers.com homepage. Just in case you wanted to get the players' take on their favorite plays of the year before making your vote, here's what they had to say about the best sack from last season.**

Justin Smith: "The best sack all season? I think they were all good."

Aburayo Franklin: "It wasn't me, because mine came in a loss. I think it would be Justin's sack against the Jets. It was the last sack of the game and then he did his little 'nail in the coffin' dance. That was pretty tight."

Parys Haralson: "I'd say Takeo Spikes' sack, because he's my partner. Spikes had the best one."

"I don't which one of mine was my favorite, but Justin had a couple of good ones too. Justin has the ones where you don' think he's about to get there and he comes out of nowhere and he sacks the quarterback."

Isaac Sopoaga: "When I sacked Matt Cassel on the Patriots. It brought back good memories when USC played Hawaii and I sacked him a couple of times."