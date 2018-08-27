Top Quotes from the 49ers 23-17 Loss to the Colts

Garoppolo on his comfort level with Pierre Garçon:

"I think all of training camp – every week or so we'd keep seeming to be getting more connected and more on the same page. He's a gamer, man. He comes out here and he's ready to roll. He doesn't say a whole bunch on the sideline, but you know he's ready to roll and I like that."

Richard Sherman on his first game reps since last season:

"Pretty good, there were some good plays there were some other plays that I felt rusty on. Overall, felt pretty good. Better than expected."

Sherman on being thrown to only once against the Colts:

"I mean for the most part he was covered pretty well. I feel like I covered pretty well. We played a lot of three deep, we played a lot of man. But I talked to Andrew (Luck) before the game, obviously we go back a long ways, but he's still working his way back in so I knew he'd be pretty conservative in his throwing, but he looked really good out there as well."

Sherman on the communication between himself and the defensive backs on the field:

"There's a ton of communication. There's a ton of communication between the secondary and the linebackers, between the secondary, between Ahkello (Witherspoon), Quask (Jaquiski Tartt), AC (Adrian Colbert), and myself. Just making sure we're on the same page, even the nickel."

Sherman on how he grades the 49ers starting defense against the Colts:

"B-. There were things we did well. We let the quarterback scramble on third-and-12. We gave up a penalty on that drive. We gave up seams – those are plays that we'd love to have back. It's a difficult play on the safety, the seam play. It's a play that he's never seen, but it's the way teams attack our defense predominantly. But it's a play that he needs to see over and over and over again, so he'll be better in the future. But those third downs, we've got to get off the field. Third-and-12 we've got to execute and get off the field."

Alfred Morris on his preseason debut with the 49ers:

"My body feels good. I've been preparing for this opportunity. I didn't wait for somebody to call and let me go and train and stuff. I've been training since the season ended. Took a little break. But I've been training. I've been preparing for this opportunity. Just so happened last week I got my legs under me because there's a difference between being in shape and being in football shape. So last week I was able to get my legs under me and just coming out this week, I feel really good. I know my recovery well. It's something I'm really big on is taking care of my body because this is my livelihood. So I'm invested in my body. I'm invested into the time it takes to take care of my body and it helps me. So I feel great. I've got a lot of juice left in these legs. I've got a lot of mileage to go. So I feel great."

Morris on preparing for his seventh NFL season: