Top 10 Plays of 49ers Training Camp

Aug 14, 2015 at 04:58 AM

With the San Francisco 49ers transitioning from training camp into the preseason, it's time to recap the best of the best highlights over the last two weeks.

There were so many standout plays that it was a challenge to whittle it down to a top 10. The video above features all 10 plays with analysis from Thursday night's episode of 49ers live.

Below is each play by itself, with a few honorable mentions thrown in for good measure. Enjoy, and thank you for tuning in to 49ers Live throughout training camp. Keep an eye on the 49ers social media channels for information on upcoming episodes throughout the remainder of the preseason.

Honorable mentions

  1. Reggie Bush finds a seam in the running game
  1. Kenneth Acker with two pass breakups
  1. Marcus Rush makes athletic interception
  1. Shareece Wright saves a touchdown
  1. Garrett Celek's goal-line stop
  1. Torrey Smith makes one-handed catch
  1. Jarryd Hayne finds the end zone
  1. DeAndrew White's one-handed grab
  1. NaVorro Bowman grabs his first interception of camp
  1. Colin Kaepernick throws a long touchdown to Vernon Davis
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

