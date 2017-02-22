Tom Gamble Leaving 49ers Organization

The San Francisco 49ers announced that Tom Gamble is leaving the organization.

"The 49ers organization has tremendous respect and appreciation for Tom Gamble and his many years of service," said General Manager John Lynch. "He is a class act who has helped a great deal in this transition, and I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him. After working together over the last month, Tom and I agreed that it would be in both of our best interests for him to pursue other opportunities. Tom is a true professional and we wish him and his family great success in the future."

"I must thank Jed, the York family and the entire 49ers organization for the wonderful memories they provided me and my family, but it is time I move on," said Gamble. "This past month, I have had the pleasure of working alongside John Lynch and the talented staff he has assembled. The team is in capable hands and I wish them nothing but the best."