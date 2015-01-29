Tom Brady in a Joe Montana Costume

*New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to express his admiration for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana. We keep sharing here on Niners Daily. *
On Monday, the Patriots signal-caller spoke with reverence about the possibility of joining Montana and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw as quarterbacks with four Super Bowl titles. When Brady referred to Montana as his childhood idol, he wasn't exaggerating. On Thursday, Brady posted this throwback image on his Facebook page.
The real Joe Montana has also been busy this week. Here are tweets that spotlight some of the legendary QB's happenings in Arizona.