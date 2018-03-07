Todd McShay Explains Why 49ers Should Draft LB Tremaine Edmunds

"You just don't see guys this tall playing off the ball," McShay said. "He's very difficult to throw around underneath. He moves so well for a big guy. I watched his tape, and he did a good job when he was covering a No. 2 receiver. There's just so much position versatility there. He can rush the quarterback. I wouldn't say he's the most physical thumper at the linebacker position, but he's a solid tackler. He uses his hands really well, and when you're a long guy like that, you've got to use your hands well to keep blockers off your body."

So apart from him being an absolute beast, what makes him a fit for the 49ers?

"They've got a handful of needs, but you just want to draft an impact player and a guy who can be on the field for all three downs and a guy who can give you different things," Mcshay said. "In today's NFL, being a passing game with more spread (offenses), you've got to be able to stay with the same personnel at times and be able to line up and feel good about your matchups. Edmunds allows you so much freedom as a defensive coordinator."

If the 49ers end up landing Edmunds on April 26, they would likely get a look at him all over their front seven. That includes reps at stack linebacker (WILL or MIKE), SAM linebacker and even LEO in a pinch.