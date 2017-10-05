Three 49ers Named to PFF's First Quarter All-Pro Team

As hard as it is to believe, we're already a quarter into the NFL season. Pro Football Focus recognized players that have stood out through the first four weeks and assembled a 2017 First Quarter All-Pro Team. Three members of the San Francisco 49ers made the cut with two other players being mentioned as either a second-teamer or an honorable mention.

Take a look at which 49ers have stood out so far this season.

Trent Brown – PFF Grade: 85.7

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller previously named him the best right tackle in the NFL. Just four weeks in to the season, Brown is living up to the hype. In 163 pass block snaps, Brown has allowed just one sack, two hurries and zero quarterback hits. He has allowed quarterback pressures in just two games this season.

"One of the surprises of the young season is the play of 49ers RT Trent Brown. Brown, at 6 foot 8 and 360 pounds has been a revelation as a pass blocker, allowing just five total pressures so far this season, and doing so against some high-level defenses. Brown shut out both the Panthers and Seahawks, and was impressive against the Rams and Cardinals."

DeForest Buckner – PFF Grade: 93.2

Last week, Buckner wanted his first sack of the season. The stars were aligned as the defensive lineman got his wish. Buckner's impressive start to the season has him ranked ahead of Pro Bowlers J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald. Buckner leads all interior linemen with 23 quarterback pressures through four games, three more than any of his counterparts.