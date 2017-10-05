Three 49ers Named to PFF's First Quarter All-Pro Team

As hard as it is to believe, we're already a quarter into the NFL season. Pro Football Focus recognized players that have stood out through the first four weeks and assembled a 2017 First Quarter All-Pro Team. Three members of the San Francisco 49ers made the cut with two other players being mentioned as either a second-teamer or an honorable mention.
Take a look at which 49ers have stood out so far this season.
Trent Brown – PFF Grade: 85.7
Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller previously named him the best right tackle in the NFL. Just four weeks in to the season, Brown is living up to the hype. In 163 pass block snaps, Brown has allowed just one sack, two hurries and zero quarterback hits. He has allowed quarterback pressures in just two games this season.
"One of the surprises of the young season is the play of 49ers RT Trent Brown. Brown, at 6 foot 8 and 360 pounds has been a revelation as a pass blocker, allowing just five total pressures so far this season, and doing so against some high-level defenses. Brown shut out both the Panthers and Seahawks, and was impressive against the Rams and Cardinals."
DeForest Buckner – PFF Grade: 93.2
Last week, Buckner wanted his first sack of the season. The stars were aligned as the defensive lineman got his wish. Buckner's impressive start to the season has him ranked ahead of Pro Bowlers J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald. Buckner leads all interior linemen with 23 quarterback pressures through four games, three more than any of his counterparts.
*"DeForest Buckner certainly benefits from some of the offensive lines he has gone up against, but a player can only beat what is in front of them, and Buckner has certainly done that. He only has one sack, but Buckner has 23 total pressures, a batted pass and eleven defensive stops to his name across the first four weeks of the season."
Raheem Mostert – Special Teamer**
Just a year removed from finding himself on the 49ers practice squad following stints with six different NFL teams, Mostert has made a name for himself on special teams.
"Mostert has been outstanding on special teams for the 49ers, registering two tackles on punt returns and forcing fair catches on another two just this past weekend. The former Purdue Boilermaker has played on the kick coverage, kick return, punt coverage and punt return units, and figures to be a key special teamer for the 49ers this season."
Second Team: Bradley Pinion
Part of Mostert's success on special teams is due to San Francisco's punter. Bradley is currently tied for second in the league with 10 punts inside of the 20. He is also eighth in the league in net yards, averaging 44.3 yards per punt. This week, Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Tom McMahon spoke highly of Pinion, calling him one of the top punters in the league.
Honorable Mention: Jaquiski Tartt – PFF Grade 86.9
Tartt is listed behind Lions safety Glover Quinn and Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor. Tartt has spent time at both free and strong safety after injuries to Jimmie Ward and Eric Reid quickly moved him into the 49ers starting lineup. Through four games, Tartt has recorded 18 total tackles, three passes defended and a ridiculous one-handed interception in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Tartt is making his case for as a cornerstone in the 49ers secondary.