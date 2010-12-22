Third Down Success Defines 49ers

"It's a turnover," explained cornerback Shawntae Spencer, who is tied for the team lead with three interceptions. "We look at it the same was as a turnover. That gives our offense more opportunities. We definitely want to keep that ratio in our favor."

More importantly, the 49ers want to keep the scoreboard in their favor.

A loss would eliminate them from playoff contention. Knowing what's at stake, the players are as focused as ever on the task at hand, beating St. Louis and staying alive in the NFC Playoffs.

"Everyone's very focused… real focused on the opportunity," said Spencer, who has never played in the postseason in his seven seasons with the 49ers. "Everybody's keyed in and put everything else out of their life. It's tough. It's the holidays. But I think everyone has put in the time needed to do what we need to do on Sunday."

No matter how the season started, the 49ers are thankful to remain in the playoff conversation.

"It's an amazing opportunity," Haralson said. "This is basically a playoff game. You're amped up and ready for Sunday to come, but still, we've got to get our preparation.

"For all that we've been through, we still have a chance, a fighting chance."

Notes and QuotesThe 49ers have not named a starting quarterback, though there was a report posted earlier on Wednesday from the NFL Network that said Troy Smith would start for a second time against the Rams this season. Mike Singletary is expected to make the official announcement on his starting quarterback in his Thursday press conference.