The Top 10 Highlights of the Season

Oct 23, 2014 at 02:31 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

At the midway point of the season, Niners Daily takes a look at the 10 best plays so far.

10. Kap to Vernon

Week 1: Colin Kaepernick finds tight end Vernon Davis for a 29-yard touchdown.

9. Lynch Blocks Punt

Week 2, Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell's punt is blocked by linebacker Aaron Lynch.

8. Willis Picks Romo

Week 1, Joe Staley intercepts Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo for a touchback.

7. Johnson's Tip-toe TD

Week 4: Wide receiver Stevie Johnson catches a 12-yard pass from Kaepernick for a touchdown.

6. Culliver's Fumble Return

Week 1, Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray fumbles and 49ers cornerback Chris Culliver returns it for a 35-yard touchdown.

5. Dontae's Pick-Six

Week 6, St. Louis Rams quarterback Austin Davis throws an interception late in the fourth quarter and cornerback Dontae Johnson returns it 20 yards for a touchdown, sealing the victory.

4. Lloyd Catches 80-Yard Bomb

Week 6, Kaepernick throws an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Lloyd at the end of the first half in St. Louis.

3. Gore for 55-yards

Week 4, running back Frank Gore catches a cross-body pass from quarterback Kaepernick and takes it 55 yards for a touchdown.

2. Lloyd's Leap

In Week 5, wide receiver Brandon Lloyd makes an acrobatic catch on a 29-yard pass from Kaepernick on third-and-long.

1. Kap's Unbelievable Pass

Week 6, Kaepernick scrambles and then throws an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

