The Talented Mr. Davis

Only six 49ers opponents this season kept Vernon Davis out of the end zone and that production earned the 49ers tight end his first invitation to the Pro Bowl. But Davis won't just play – he'll be the starting tight end for the NFC team.

"I'm really excited about him," head coach Mike Singletary said. "He's just taken one step after the next and just continued to go in the right direction, starting from the end of last season, continuing to have the right mindset going forward, doing all the right things.

"He was named a captain early on in the year because he exemplified what it's all about because he is an All-Pro, and he's just going to continue to get better."

It's certainly been a remarkable year for Davis.

He's already broken a pair of franchise records for the tight end position including 12 touchdown receptions and 876 receiving yards. Davis even caught touchdowns in four consecutive games from Week 11-14 while the 49ers remained in the playoff hunt.

Believe it or not, there are more records for the taking.

Davis can add a third tight end record to his credit with 11 catches this Sunday. Doing so would pass Eric Johnson for the most catches in a single season by a tight end in franchise history. Davis has 72 receptions through 15 games, 20 more than his career best set in 2007.

In the 2009 season finale, Davis will look to tie and potentially break the team's reception record by a tight end as well as the NFL's single-season tight end touchdown record. It stands at 13 – thanks to Antonio Gates' 2004 season with the San Diego Chargers.

Davis' chances of reaching those marks and surpassing them should be benefited this Sunday when he goes up against the secondary of the St. Louis Rams which ranks 27th against the pass.

But as Davis said, nothing comes easy in the NFL.

"We can't be easy on those guys, no matter what their record is. We have to play hard and just put it all together," he said. "Finishing up 8-8, that's good for us. It can be big."

The team's 2009 Len Eshmont Award Winner (voted on by teammates for inspirational play) caught three passes for 43 yards in the first meeting with St. Louis, including a 13-yard touchdown pass from then-starting quarterback Shaun Hill.

Davis caught three of his touchdowns from Hill, and nine more from Alex Smith since the former-No. 1 overall pick was inserted into the lineup in the second half of the Houston game.