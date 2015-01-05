The NFL's 5 Other Head Coaching Vacancies

Reason for change: Trestman, who went 13-19 overall, and general manager Phil Emery were let go on Dec. 29 after a subpar campaign that including losing eight of their final 10 games and resulted in their first last-place finish since 2007. The team announced that former New York Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi would be in a consulting role as the search begins for a new leading man in the front office and on the sideline; they may be looking to find the former before the latter.