The Latest Draft Talk on Marcus Mariota, Dorial Green-Beckham and Other Top Prospects

JEREMIAH: "For me it's been going back a few years now it's been the hardest position for me to evaluate has been the safety position, because you have to watch more tape on that position than any other because of the spread offense and the college game. It's bubble screen right, bubble screen left and you look down at your notes you've watched three or four games on a safety and I don't have anything about his ability to range off the hash, be able to make plays across the field, in terms of being -- route recognition, being able to make drives and make plays on the ball, there's so many predetermined throws and hitters in these spread offenses, angles and their ability to break down a tackle in space, and then you will also see some examples now where they will let the guy cover down the slot, like Amos from Penn State, you will see him going down covering the slot, which is something that will definitely translate to the next level, but it is a hard position to evaluate and to go along with what Charles was saying, you look at these colleges -- I pay a little bit of attention to some of these recruiting deals with these high school kids when it happens and you'll get a kid that's a five star and he can play receiver and he can play safety, and just about every time colleges are putting them at receiver, because you're playing against an offense that goes four and five wide, you can say the safety out of the game; whereas, you put him at receiver he can score touchdowns, win games, so the overall position, the talent at the position and the ability to evaluate it it's not where it needs to be."