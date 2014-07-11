The #KaepernickingWorldwide Movement

Jul 11, 2014 at 09:56 AM

Kaepernicking Worldwide

Colin Kaepernick's signature touchdown celebration has reached new heights...literally. Share your photos with #KaepernickingWorldwide.

No Title
1 / 90
No Title
2 / 90
No Title
3 / 90
No Title
4 / 90
No Title
5 / 90
No Title
6 / 90
No Title
7 / 90
No Title
8 / 90
No Title
9 / 90
No Title
10 / 90
No Title
11 / 90
No Title
12 / 90
No Title
13 / 90
No Title
14 / 90
No Title
15 / 90
No Title
16 / 90
No Title
17 / 90
No Title
18 / 90
No Title
19 / 90
No Title
20 / 90
No Title
21 / 90
No Title
22 / 90
No Title
23 / 90
No Title
24 / 90
No Title
25 / 90
No Title
26 / 90
No Title
27 / 90
No Title
28 / 90
No Title
29 / 90
No Title
30 / 90
No Title
31 / 90
No Title
32 / 90
No Title
33 / 90
No Title
34 / 90
No Title
35 / 90
No Title
36 / 90
No Title
37 / 90
No Title
38 / 90
No Title
39 / 90
No Title
40 / 90
No Title
41 / 90
No Title
42 / 90
No Title
43 / 90
No Title
44 / 90
No Title
45 / 90
No Title
46 / 90
No Title
47 / 90
No Title
48 / 90
No Title
49 / 90
No Title
50 / 90
No Title
51 / 90
No Title
52 / 90
No Title
53 / 90
No Title
54 / 90
No Title
55 / 90
No Title
56 / 90
No Title
57 / 90
No Title
58 / 90
No Title
59 / 90
No Title
60 / 90
No Title
61 / 90
No Title
62 / 90
No Title
63 / 90
No Title
64 / 90
No Title
65 / 90
No Title
66 / 90
No Title
67 / 90
No Title
68 / 90
No Title
69 / 90
No Title
70 / 90
No Title
71 / 90
No Title
72 / 90
No Title
73 / 90
No Title
74 / 90
No Title
75 / 90
No Title
76 / 90
No Title
77 / 90
No Title
78 / 90
No Title
79 / 90
No Title
80 / 90
No Title
81 / 90
No Title
82 / 90
No Title
83 / 90
No Title
84 / 90
No Title
85 / 90
No Title
86 / 90
No Title
87 / 90
No Title
88 / 90
No Title
89 / 90
No Title
90 / 90
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Colin Kaepernick's signature touchdown celebration has gone global.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback's unique pose isn't confined to NFL end zone's any longer as 49ers fans have joined in to take it to a new level.

Kaepernicking: 49ers QB Celebrations

We celebrate the San Francisco signal-caller's signature celebration by remembering each kiss of the bicep.

No Title
1 / 22
No Title
2 / 22
No Title
3 / 22
No Title
4 / 22
No Title
5 / 22
No Title
6 / 22
No Title
7 / 22
No Title
8 / 22
No Title
9 / 22
No Title
10 / 22
No Title
11 / 22
No Title
12 / 22
No Title
13 / 22
No Title
14 / 22
No Title
15 / 22
No Title
16 / 22
No Title
17 / 22
No Title
18 / 22
No Title
19 / 22
No Title
20 / 22
No Title
21 / 22
No Title
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Can you "Kaepernick" at the Taj Mahal like @ArlisBarba? Climb the Italian Alps like @the_sili? You certainly can't find a taller building for Kaepernicking than @vodiejo.

The #KaepernickingWorldwide movement has officially begun.

Now it's your turn to join in.

It's simple. Find a scenic spot across the globe, snap your photo and post it on Twitter or Instagram. You can even repurpose #Kaepernicking photos from past vacations.

Your photo may even get retweeted or end up in our photo gallery.

#KaepernickingWorldwide pic.twitter.com/3tu95rNpFm — Justin Odisho (@oshidoman) July 11, 2014

#Kaepernickingworldwide from the Italian Alps @Kaepernick7 @49ers pic.twitter.com/kA5THbRpE5 — Andrea Silimbani (@the_sili) July 11, 2014

#kaepernickingworldwide Chichen Itza pic.twitter.com/mPC3wQFHA2 — Rudy Hernandez (@RudyH8) July 11, 2014

#KaepernickingWorldwide is @mlaurel29 from the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. @Kaepernick7 @49ers pic.twitter.com/sezym8lhGe — Jodie (@vodiejo) July 11, 2014

#Kaepernickingworldwide. Rio de Janeiro/BR. #WorldCup2014. @Kaepernick7. Go Niners #49ers @49ers pic.twitter.com/TmSVTHolr7 — Cristiano Dias Tito (@Cdtito) July 11, 2014

#Kaepernickingworldwide At world wonder Petra in the Jordanian desert @Kaepernick7 @49ers pic.twitter.com/GFGP7bvfRF — Kal™ (@Nimreezy) July 11, 2014

....and @lisaalberino1 #KaepernickingWorldwide w her @Kaepernick7 shirt. pic.twitter.com/CCE2ONdJQx — Robert G Alberino Jr (@robert_alberino) July 12, 2014

@49ers Kapernicking at St Barbara's cathedral in Kutna Hora, Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/pU2wbZKgBP — Beth Schlosberg (@beth5343) July 12, 2014

@Kaepernick7 @49ers #Kaepernickingworldwide in Rio at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/omv7rxbXBn — Zak Benhakuma (@Benhakuma) July 12, 2014

@49ers Sunrise at Mt. Bromo, Indonesia (Jan 2012) #kaepernickingworldwide pic.twitter.com/ZLfTBUUxsL — Isaac Berniker (@IBerniker) July 12, 2014

@49ers: #Kaepernickingworldwide all the way from the broncos stadium! @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/MkB74h8M6b — Susy Bran (@SusyBran) July 12, 2014

#Kaepernickingworldwide at Taj Mahal @Kaepernick7 @49ers pic.twitter.com/Y4N1KCMDKG — Quan Do (@Quan_Do) July 12, 2014

High above Aspen CO. #Kaepernickingworldwide @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/DYOYbksZdp — RS (@rich94920) July 12, 2014

#Kaepernickingworldwide at the @FIFAWorldCup #BRAvsNED @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/KBzIQLvtYf — Gustavo Quintiliano (@gquintiliano) July 12, 2014

@49ers @Kaepernick7 #Kaepernickingworldwide from the Czech Republic! pic.twitter.com/U6DSqKZDWH — Beth Schlosberg (@beth5343) July 12, 2014

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Segundo Partido, Segunda Victoria Para los 49ers

Los San Francisco 49ers conquistaron su segunda victoria consecutiva como visitantes al derrotar 30-23 a Los Angeles Rams.
news

Improved O-Line Play and Injury Statuses; Three Updates from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49es head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Reviewing the 49ers Road Win Over the Rams | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers rolled to their ninth-straight regular season win over the Rams Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Bosa, Kinlaw and Kittle Round Out 49ers PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLAR

The 49ers locked down a 30-23 victory over the Rams on the road in Week 2, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores in the weekly grades.
Advertising