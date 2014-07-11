Colin Kaepernick's signature touchdown celebration has reached new heights...literally. Share your photos with #KaepernickingWorldwide.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback's unique pose isn't confined to NFL end zone's any longer as 49ers fans have joined in to take it to a new level.
We celebrate the San Francisco signal-caller's signature celebration by remembering each kiss of the bicep.
Can you "Kaepernick" at the Taj Mahal like @ArlisBarba? Climb the Italian Alps like @the_sili? You certainly can't find a taller building for Kaepernicking than @vodiejo.
The #KaepernickingWorldwide movement has officially begun.
Now it's your turn to join in.
It's simple. Find a scenic spot across the globe, snap your photo and post it on Twitter or Instagram. You can even repurpose #Kaepernicking photos from past vacations.
Your photo may even get retweeted or end up in our photo gallery.
#KaepernickingWorldwide pic.twitter.com/3tu95rNpFm — Justin Odisho (@oshidoman) July 11, 2014
#Kaepernickingworldwide from the Italian Alps @Kaepernick7 @49ers pic.twitter.com/kA5THbRpE5 — Andrea Silimbani (@the_sili) July 11, 2014
#kaepernickingworldwide Chichen Itza pic.twitter.com/mPC3wQFHA2 — Rudy Hernandez (@RudyH8) July 11, 2014
#KaepernickingWorldwide is @mlaurel29 from the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. @Kaepernick7 @49ers pic.twitter.com/sezym8lhGe — Jodie (@vodiejo) July 11, 2014
#Kaepernickingworldwide. Rio de Janeiro/BR. #WorldCup2014. @Kaepernick7. Go Niners #49ers @49ers pic.twitter.com/TmSVTHolr7 — Cristiano Dias Tito (@Cdtito) July 11, 2014
#Kaepernickingworldwide At world wonder Petra in the Jordanian desert @Kaepernick7 @49ers pic.twitter.com/GFGP7bvfRF — Kal™ (@Nimreezy) July 11, 2014
....and @lisaalberino1 #KaepernickingWorldwide w her @Kaepernick7 shirt. pic.twitter.com/CCE2ONdJQx — Robert G Alberino Jr (@robert_alberino) July 12, 2014
@49ers Kapernicking at St Barbara's cathedral in Kutna Hora, Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/pU2wbZKgBP — Beth Schlosberg (@beth5343) July 12, 2014
@Kaepernick7 @49ers #Kaepernickingworldwide in Rio at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/omv7rxbXBn — Zak Benhakuma (@Benhakuma) July 12, 2014
@49ers Sunrise at Mt. Bromo, Indonesia (Jan 2012) #kaepernickingworldwide pic.twitter.com/ZLfTBUUxsL — Isaac Berniker (@IBerniker) July 12, 2014
@49ers: #Kaepernickingworldwide all the way from the broncos stadium! @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/MkB74h8M6b — Susy Bran (@SusyBran) July 12, 2014
#Kaepernickingworldwide at Taj Mahal @Kaepernick7 @49ers pic.twitter.com/Y4N1KCMDKG — Quan Do (@Quan_Do) July 12, 2014
High above Aspen CO. #Kaepernickingworldwide @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/DYOYbksZdp — RS (@rich94920) July 12, 2014
#Kaepernickingworldwide at the @FIFAWorldCup #BRAvsNED @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/KBzIQLvtYf — Gustavo Quintiliano (@gquintiliano) July 12, 2014
@49ers @Kaepernick7 #Kaepernickingworldwide from the Czech Republic! pic.twitter.com/U6DSqKZDWH — Beth Schlosberg (@beth5343) July 12, 2014