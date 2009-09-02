The Forty-Niner from Flora

"If you could play, you were out there," Haralson said. "You would want to play with the older guys and probably get knocked around a little bit. I would always get mad and want to tackle them, but I wasn't as big or as strong. But I'd still try my best."

As Haralson grew both in age and in size, his middle school and high school years gave him an unrivaled work ethic.

At the age of 9, Haralson joined his grandfather at the family junkyard as a first job. No task was too small for him, as the pair would haul the junk across the yard, cut sheet metal and go through the duties of shuffling to make space to keep the business going.

Not too many years later, when Parys entered Madison Central High School, he went to work for his uncle, James Harrison, in a shipping warehouse, Sun Belt Bolts and Screws.

"I had that job all through high school," Haralson said. "I saved up some money eventually and got a car, '99 Ford Ranger."

But, before he got that car, he relied again on his mother to chauffeur him between his blue-collar job and football practice.

"My mom used to drop me and my cousin off at the warehouse in the morning," Haralson said. "She would come pick us up after and drive us to our football workouts in the summer. She would sit in the car and wait while we worked out to drive us home. But, it was nice after I got my truck though. She didn't have to drive us around anymore."

The Football Years

The Madison Central Jaguars played as if they were a big-city powerhouse, contrary to the school's surrounding geography. The team featured five future professional athletes, but the star of the team was a lineman, Chris Spencer.

Haralson and Spencer were good friends, and in a way, Haralson owes Spencer some credit.

"When I played in high school, college scouts would come down to see Chris play," Haralson said. "And that's kind of how I got noticed."

No matter who the scouts came to watch, Haralson's play on the field quickly garnered him recognition as well. Haralson was an All-Metro choice as a sophomore, when Madison won the Class-5A state championship. In the next two years , Haralson would go on to earn All-American honors on his way to being courted by a handful of SEC powerhouses.

Spencer chose to attend the University of Mississippi, where Haralson initially wanted to go. But, that's when Haralson's family, his mother in particular, stepped in for guidance.

"I wanted to go to Miss, but my mom felt that I should go somewhere where I could grow up and become my own man," Haralson said. "At home, you can always go back and see a bunch of guys that could have been playing at colleges. But as far as the academic part of it, they didn't get it. They didn't do it. My mom wouldn't let me fail out of school."

And so, with his mother's guidance, Haralson headed to Knoxville and the University of Tennessee to become a Volunteer. There, fueled by the same sense of hard work he got from splitting scrap metal in a junk yard and working before the sun came up in a shipping warehouse, Haralson earned a reputation as a worker.

He stayed after practice to talk with coaches and watch film. He lived in Tennessee's weight room, earning Lifter of the Year in 2005, just a year after winning the Bill Majors award, given to the player who most dedicates himself to football.

He saw his first start as a sophomore, and never looked back. He was elected team captain in both his junior and senior seasons, a rarity at a school of Tennessee's pedigree.

As his senior year came and went, Haralson had earned second-team All-SEC honors while starting the entire season at left defensive end, and after three strong seasons in the toughest football conference in the country, Haralson landed at fifth all-time on Tennessee's sack leaders list.

"That was a great accomplishment," Haralson said. "But I didn't even know until I looked at it and saw I was behind guys like Reggie White."

In fact, he wasn't that far behind the Hall of Fame defensive end. White finished his Tennessee career with 32 sacks, and Haralson was only 11 behind, finishing his career with 21.

Welcome to San Francisco

For Haralson, who finished his senior season at Tennessee with 10 sacks, the next step in his life would be the one he had worked for since his childhood — making it to the NFL.

It was late April 2006, and he was waiting feverishly in Knoxville to find out if he would ever join the ranks of players he looked up to as a child. During the two-day NFL Draft, Haralson, a man known for his toughness and tenacity on the field, had stressed his nerves to the point where he was pacing furiously before his name was called.

So anxious was Haralson that he inadvertently dropped his cell phone and crushed it between his thunderous steps. In the middle of the fifth round, with his name still on the board, he rushed to a cell-phone store in Knoxville as the 49ers were desperately trying to get a hold of him, eventually reaching him through his girlfriend's line.

"Just getting out here I was excited," Haralson said. "I just wanted to get out here and play."