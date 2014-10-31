The Best is 'Yet to Come' for Michael Crabtree

"I think the best for Michael is yet to come. I just think there's been a few plays here and there that he might want to have back. At the same time, he's doing some really good things, looks really good at practice and I would say the best from him is yet to come."

ANALYSIS: Crabtree is second on the team in targets (55), receptions (32) and receiving yards (322). He is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. Crabtree, however, dropped a pair of passes last week and had a touchdown taken off the board due to an offensive penalty. Crabtree entered the year with high expectations. It's a contract year for the sixth-year receiver. So what can fans expect in the final nine games? Improved play, according to Roman, who is seeing impressive performances in practice. Crabtree will look to carry that over to the field against the St. Louis Rams, a team that he has scored a touchdown in seven of his last eight games against the divisional foe.