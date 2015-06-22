The Belldozer: A Journey to the NFL from Play-Caller to Pass-Catcher

"With the 18th pick of the fourth round, number 117 overall, the San Francisco 49ers select Blake Bell, tight end from Oklahoma," country music superstar Kenny Chesney said as he announced the pick live from Levi's® Stadium.

Back in Wichita, the Bell family celebrated at home. Mark congratulated his son, who had truly followed his footsteps. Both father and son were fourth-round picks, but Mark still made sure to jab Blake about being selected one pick earlier than his son, the 17th selection of the round.

The journey might not have been the one Blake mapped out, but it's hard to argue with the result. Blake started at two positions for a top-10 college program, scored 40 total touchdowns and earned himself an opportunity in the NFL.

When asked what the 49ers got in Blake, Stoops raved about his ability to feel space on the field. Bell's days of being a quarterback give him keen spatial awareness skills and the ability to diagnose coverages before the play. His biggest improvements, Stoop said, will come in run blocking and pass protection.

Fast-forward two months and Blake has now completed his first offseason program as a professional football player: a rookie minicamp, three weeks of OTAs and a three-day veteran minicamp.

"It went well," Blake said. "It's one of those things where I'm trying to get my feet wet and get the offense down. I'm having fun with it, learning from veteran guys, watching them and seeing how they're playing. I'm just soaking it all in."

Blake calls his tight ends coach, former Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders head coach, Tony Sparano "a great teacher." At one OTA practice, the tight ends were working on a red-zone drill from just outside the 10-yard line. One specific route called for a 12-yard out, with the ball already on it's way before the tight ends got out of their break. As Blake made his way into the end zone, he got his head around at 14 yards instead of the desired 12-yard mark. The ball sailed past him, followed swiftly by Sparano's meticulous critiques of Blake's mistake.

"It's all about the fine details," Blake said. "It's the difference between a touchdown and an incompletion."