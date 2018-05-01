49ers Sign Four Additional Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday the signing of the following four undrafted rookie free agents to three-year deals:

Corey Griffin, S, Georgia Tech

Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

Emmanuel Moseley, CB, Tennessee

Najee Toran, OL, UCLA

See the following page for detailed player biographies of the signed players.

Undrafted Player Bios

S Corey Griffin​

6-2, 199

Georgia Tech

Appeared in 49 games (26 starts) and recorded 168 tackles, 8 PDs, 8.0 TFLs, 1 FR and 1 sack during his five years at Georgia Tech. As a redshirt senior in 2017, started all 11 games and registered 50 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 3 PDs and 1 INT. In 2016, started all 13 games and totaled 82 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 2 INTs, 3 PDs and 1 sack. As a sophomore, appeared in 11 games (1 start) and recorded 21 tackles. Saw action in all 14 games (1 start) as a redshirt freshman in 2014 and registered 15 tackles, 2 PDs and 1 INT. Redshirted in 2013. Attended Sandy Creek (Tyrone, GA) HS, where he was named first-team all-state honors as a safety and finished his senior season with 71 tackles, 8 PDs and 1 INT. Born 1/8/95 in Tyrone, GA.

CB Tarvarus McFadden

6-2, 205

Florida State

Appeared in 33 games (26 starts) and recorded 54 tackles, 16 PDs, 8 INTs and 3.0 TFLs during his three seasons at Florida State. As a junior in 2017, started all 13 games and registered 30 tackles and 10 PDs and earned Second-Team All-ACC honors. In 2016, started all 13 games and totaled 20 tackles, 8 INTs, 6 PDs and 3.0 TFLs. Earned First-Team All-ACC honors while his 8 INTs were the most by an ACC player since 2014 (Gerod Holliman, Louisville). As a freshman, appeared in 7 games and recorded 4 tackles. Attended American Heritage (Plantation, FL) School, where he led the team to a second-consecutive 5A state championship after registering 41 tackles, 5 INTs (1 returned for a TD), 6 PDs and 2 FFs. Born 1/28/97 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

CB Emmanuel Moseley

5-11, 184

Tennessee

Appeared in 51 games (30 starts) and recorded 142 tackles, 31 PDs, 2 INTs and 9.5 TFLs during his four seasons at Tennessee. As a senior in 2017, appeared in 12 games (11 starts) and registered 38 tackles, 8 PDs and 1 INT. In 2016, appeared in 13 games (10 starts) and totaled 57 tackles, 6 PDs and 3.5 TFLs. As a sophomore in 2015, appeared in 13 games (7 starts) and finished with 28, 2.0 TFLs, 1 INT and a team-high 11 PDs. In 2014, appeared in 13 games (2 starts) and recorded 19 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and 6 PDs. Attended James B. Dudley (Greensboro, NC) HS, where he played both quarterback and cornerback and ran for 1,443 yds., threw for 1,370 yds. and accounted for 47 total TDs on offense while making 28 tackles and 4 INTs on defense. Born 3/25/96 in Greensboro, NC.

OL Najee Toran

6-2, 305

UCLA