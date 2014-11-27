Thanksgiving Football Is Tradition for Chris Borland

Chris' draft status got knocked down in the weeks heading into the draft. Even so, the Borland family remained upbeat about his ascension into professional football. The family watched the second day of the draft from a restaurant in Kettering. When Chris received a call informing him he'd been selected 77th overall by San Francisco, the room erupted with applause.

Joe felt like it was a great fit with the franchise's proud winning tradition. Domsitz noted that Chris would have been an excellent choice for the Packers if Green Bay had gone in that direction in the second round. The Packers later picked eight selections after Borland's ultimate third-round landing spot. "He could have been the governor of Wisconsin one day," the coach said. "People just loved him."

It took seven or eight weeks into the '14 season for Bay Area football fans to really love Chris' on-field contributions. The rookie linebacker made his initial impact on special teams. Behind the scenes, he wowed teammates with his penchant for practice interceptions. So when star linebacker Joe Staley was lost for the season with a toe injury, Chris' inclusion into the starting lineup was met with anticipation from his veteran teammates. They wanted to see if his practice skills would carry over onto gameday.

They did.

Chris currently leads the 49ers with 88 tackles, according to the count of San Francisco's coaching staff. He posted 15 tackles in his first start on the road against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

"That was quite a start, Peyton Manning on basically, 'Peyton Manning Day' where he was set to break an NFL record for most touchdown passes," Joe quipped. "It was trial by fire for him, but we were excited for him. He's improved since that game and each subsequent week. I guess you might as well start with one of the best of all time."