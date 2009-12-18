Teams Talk: Morgan on Philadelphia

Each week 49ers.com will feature a column dedicated to special teams and those who play on them. These teamers will share their breakdowns of the upcoming opponent and give you some insight on some aspects of special teams you might not be too familiar with. In the fourteenth Teams Talk installment of the 2009 season, wide receiver Josh Morgan shares his thoughts on the 49ers Sunday road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.**

I'm very comfortable being our kick returner. I've been returning kicks my whole life, since I was a little guy playing football. It's not really different in the NFL, its still football. There are bigger people and faster people than the previous levels. But I'm just as big and fast as them, so I like being a return man. It's really the same stuff, just catch it and run with it.

It's my chance to play running back.

I'm embracing this opportunity. I've been a little frustrated because they haven't been kicking to me lately, ever since that Green Bay game when I had a big return. They kicked to me a couple of times in Seattle and I was able to get the offense in good field position. I'm just taking whatever they give me.

As soon as I grab the ball I'm not really looking to see where Michael Robinson, my lead blocker is going necessarily. What I'm looking at depends on what return we have. But most of the time right after I catch the ball, I'm looking to read a certain player's block, and then I go off his block. Then I read his block and I follow off Mike Rob's block and read off of him. It's just about reading it out as quickly as possible because it's such a fast sequence.

Earlier in the season I was also playing on our cover teams and I made some tackles out there too.

When I was playing on our kickoff team, it was fun. I made a couple of tackles on the kickoff team, and that's fun to me. I've played almost all the positions on the football field, so I feel as though as long as I'm on the field, I can make a play.

Whether it's making a tackle, making a big catch, or creating a big return, I just have fun while I'm out there and do my job.

Our special team coordinator Al Everest has been messing with me this week. He's kind of joking with me in our special teams meetings because the Eagles kick returner is a Virginia Tech guy too. Macho Harris was there with me and it's going to be a battle for who has the most yards in the kick return game.

They have the same kickoff return as the last time we faced them, they mix things up, just with different personnel obviously.

We have a lot of respect for DeSean Jackson as a punt returner. He's one of the best punt returners in the game right now. He's an explosive player period. He thinks the way I think. When he gets his hands on the ball, he's going to make a play regardless of what phase of the game it is.

We're going to have to contain. That's the best way to stop big time punt returners like Jackson and Devin Hester. We did a good job on Hester. We just need to stay in our lanes and play contain. When you have everybody do their job, we'll stop him.