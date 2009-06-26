Teammates Support Norris' Foundation

he was my fullback. He was my fullback until I had to give him back to Frank," Smith said of Norris. "He is a real good dude and it is really nice out here. I really enjoyed it."

For Norris, having the support of his last two starting running back teammates at his football camp was special.

"I keep a good relationship with all of my running backs. Luckily, every time I have blocked for a running back, they have been younger than me so they are like my little brothers and I took them under my wing," Norris said. "It speaks a whole lot when they think so highly of me. You are talking about two of the best running backs in the NFL right now."

Likewise, the campers had kind things to say about Norris and his camp.

"Moran spent time with me and showed me how to properly catch the ball and make sure your hands are in the right place," said 13-year-old camp participant John Jacobs said. "I came to learn how to run and how to jump and to be a better football player. The best part was coming here and hanging out with the pros and learning from them."

The NFL players in attendance like Parys Haralson also had a memorable experience at the camp, particularly being able to inspire youth football players.