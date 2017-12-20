Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers vs. Jaguars

Notes from Last Week**

49ers vs. Titans

The 49ers are coming off of their third-straight win after defeating the Tennessee Titans, 25-13, in Week 15.

Passing Leaders: Jimmy Garoppolo completed 31-of-43 passes for a career-high 381 yards, one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 106.8.

Rushing Leaders: The 49ers backfield was limited to just 51 yards on the day. Pierre Garçon accounted for 25 of those yards.

Receiving Leaders: Marquise Goodwin registered a single-game career-high 10 receptions for 114 yards. Goodwin has now recorded more than 100 yards in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Defensive Leaders: The 49ers held the Titans to 90 yards rushing on 28 carries. San Francisco's defense has held their opponent under 100 yards rushing in four consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 14-17 of the 2013 season.

Special Teams Leaders: Trailing 22-23 in the fourth quarter, Robbie Gould kicked a 45-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. Gould went 6-for-6 on field goals, a single-game career-high, and tied for the most made field goals in a single game in franchise history.

Jaguars vs. Texans

The Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans 45-7 on Sunday to improve their record to 10-4. Jacksonville also clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2007.

Passing Leaders: Blake Bortles completed 21-of-29 passes for a season-high 326 yards and three touchdowns.

Rushing Leaders: Corey Grant led the Jaguars running back with 69 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Receiving Leaders: Rookie Keelan Cole recorded a career-high 186 yards on seven receptions, including a long of 73.

Defensive Leaders: Calais Campbell recorded a team-high two sacks and five tackles in the Jaguars blowout victory. Campbell is now second in the league with 14.5 sacks on the season.