Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers vs. Jaguars

Dec 20, 2017 at 07:24 AM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final home game of the 2017 season. Sunday marks the 49ers second of back-to-back home games against AFC South opponents.

Here's a breakdown of the 49ers Week 16 matchup.

Series Highlights

Sunday marks the fifth-overall meeting between the 49ers and Jaguars, with each team splitting the series at 2-2.

The 49ers host Jacksonville for the first time at Levi's® Stadium, and their first home matchup since 2009.

San Francisco is looking for its third-consecutive victory over the Jaguars.

**

Notes from Last Week**

49ers vs. Titans

The 49ers are coming off of their third-straight win after defeating the Tennessee Titans, 25-13, in Week 15.

Passing Leaders: Jimmy Garoppolo completed 31-of-43 passes for a career-high 381 yards, one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 106.8.

Rushing Leaders: The 49ers backfield was limited to just 51 yards on the day. Pierre Garçon accounted for 25 of those yards.

Receiving Leaders: Marquise Goodwin registered a single-game career-high 10 receptions for 114 yards. Goodwin has now recorded more than 100 yards in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Defensive Leaders: The 49ers held the Titans to 90 yards rushing on 28 carries. San Francisco's defense has held their opponent under 100 yards rushing in four consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 14-17 of the 2013 season.

Special Teams Leaders: Trailing 22-23 in the fourth quarter, Robbie Gould kicked a 45-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. Gould went 6-for-6 on field goals, a single-game career-high, and tied for the most made field goals in a single game in franchise history.

Jaguars vs. Texans

The Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans 45-7 on Sunday to improve their record to 10-4. Jacksonville also clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2007.

Passing Leaders: Blake Bortles completed 21-of-29 passes for a season-high 326 yards and three touchdowns.

Rushing Leaders: Corey Grant led the Jaguars running back with 69 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Receiving Leaders: Rookie Keelan Cole recorded a career-high 186 yards on seven receptions, including a long of 73.

Defensive Leaders: Calais Campbell recorded a team-high two sacks and five tackles in the Jaguars blowout victory. Campbell is now second in the league with 14.5 sacks on the season.

Special Teams Leaders:Grant also returned two kickoffs for a total of 44 yards.

Team Comparisons

Offensive Comparisons

Defensive Comparisons

Final Nuggets

  • Since Week 13, Jimmy Garoppolo ranks second in NFL with 1,008 passing yards. Garoppolo aims for his third game in row with 300 or more passing yards.
  • Over the last three weeks (Weeks 13-15), Marquise Goodwin tied for first in the NFL with 24 receptions. (Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints – 24 receptions).
  • San Francisco's 20 passing first downs against the Titans in Week 15 were the most by the team in a single game since 2004 against the Arizona Cardinals (22 passing first downs).
  • Reuben Foster leads all NFL rookies with 7.6 tackles per game. The linebacker aims for his fourth game in a row with seven or more tackles.
  • Carlos Hyde is one of three NFC running backs (Todd Gurley and Mark Ingram) with 700-plus rushing yards (795) and 50-plus receptions (54).
