Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers vs. Cowboys

Notes from Last Week**

49ers at Redskins

The 49ers fell to the Washington Redskins after being shut out in the first half. A change at quarterback helped San Francisco rally a near-comeback in their 26-24 loss to the Redskins.

Passing Leaders: C.J. Beathard made his NFL debut midway into the second quarter and completed 19-of-36 passes for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Rushing Leaders:Pierre Garçon rushed for 28 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. It was his second multi-touchdown game of the season and fifth of his career.

Receiving Leaders: Aldrick Robinson led 49ers receivers with two receptions for 66 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown.

Defensive Leaders: Rookie defensive lineman Solomon Thomas had his best game of the season with a team-high nine tackles and a sack for a loss of five yards on Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Special Teams Leaders: Trent Taylor returned one punt for a career-long 39 yards.

Cowboys vs. Packers

The Cowboys enter Sunday coming off of their bye week. In Week 5, Dallas fell to the Green Bay Packers late in the game, 35-31. The Cowboys are the second team in NFL history to lose consecutive games at home despite scoring at least 30 points.

Passing Leaders: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 25-of-36 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for a 105.2 passer rating.

Rushing Leaders: Ezekiel Elliot finished the game with 116 yards on 29 carries.

Receiving Leaders: Tight end Jason Witten caught 8-of-10 targets for 61 yards.

Defensive Leaders: Defensive end David Irving returned from a four-game suspension with five total tackles and two sacks for a loss of 15 yards.