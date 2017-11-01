Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers vs. Cardinals

Nov 01, 2017 at 02:51 AM

The San Francisco 49ers begin the second half of their season with a Week 9 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Sunday marks the 49ers and Cardinals second meeting of the season. Arizona won a back-and-forth battle in Week 4 on a walk-off touchdown catch by Larry Fitzgerald in overtime.

Here's a quick breakdown of the 49ers Week 9 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Series Highlights

San Francisco leads the all-time series against the Cardinals, 29-23.

The 49ers have lost five-straight contests to the Cardinals since 2015.

Notes from Last Week**

49ers at Eagles

The 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 33-10, in what was their second-straight loss of 23 points or more.

Passing Leaders: C.J. Beathard completed 17-of-36 passes for 167 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Rushing Leaders:Beathard also rushed for a total of 40 yards on six carries.

Receiving Leaders: Matt Breida caught 4-of-6 targets for 39 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.

Defensive Leaders: In his first NFL start, rookie cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon finished the game with three solo tackles and an interception.

Special Teams Leaders: San Francisco's punt coverage unit leads the NFL this season by holding opponents to just 2.2 yards per punt return.

Cardinals at Rams

The Cardinals enter Sunday coming off of their bye week. In Week 7, the Cardinals were shut out by the Los Angeles Rams, 33-0, at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Passing Leaders: Drew Stanton finished the game 5-of-14 passing for 62 yards and an interception in the place of Carson Palmer, who suffered a broken arm in the second quarter.

Rushing Leaders: Running back Adrian Peterson was limited to just 21 yards on 11 carries.

Receiving Leaders: J.J. Nelson led Cardinals receivers with 39 yards on two receptions.

Defensive Leaders: Deone Bucannon led the team with 12 total tackles and an interception.

Special Teams Leaders: Kerwynn Williams returned two kickoffs for 46 yards, including a long of 25.

Team Comparisons

Offensive Comparisons

Defensive Comparisons

Final Nuggets

  • With a touchdown reception last week against the Eagles, Matt Breida became the first 49ers rookie running back with a touchdown reception since Kevan Barlow in 2001 against the New Orleans Saints.
  • San Francisco's 17 sacks through eight weeks are tied for the second-most by the team over the last 10 seasons (2011 – 21.0; 2010 – 17.0; 2013 – 17.0).
  • The 49ers are the only team in the NFL to have at least three rookies register one-or-more touchdown receptions in 2017 (RB Matt Breida, TE George Kittle & WR Trent Taylor).
  • In San Francisco's Week 4 matchup against the Cardinals, Robbie Gould set a single-game career-high with five made field goals on the day.
