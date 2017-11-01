Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers vs. Cardinals

Notes from Last Week**

49ers at Eagles

The 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 33-10, in what was their second-straight loss of 23 points or more.

Passing Leaders: C.J. Beathard completed 17-of-36 passes for 167 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Rushing Leaders:Beathard also rushed for a total of 40 yards on six carries.

Receiving Leaders: Matt Breida caught 4-of-6 targets for 39 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.

Defensive Leaders: In his first NFL start, rookie cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon finished the game with three solo tackles and an interception.

Special Teams Leaders: San Francisco's punt coverage unit leads the NFL this season by holding opponents to just 2.2 yards per punt return.

Cardinals at Rams

The Cardinals enter Sunday coming off of their bye week. In Week 7, the Cardinals were shut out by the Los Angeles Rams, 33-0, at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Passing Leaders: Drew Stanton finished the game 5-of-14 passing for 62 yards and an interception in the place of Carson Palmer, who suffered a broken arm in the second quarter.

Rushing Leaders: Running back Adrian Peterson was limited to just 21 yards on 11 carries.

Receiving Leaders: J.J. Nelson led Cardinals receivers with 39 yards on two receptions.

Defensive Leaders: Deone Bucannon led the team with 12 total tackles and an interception.