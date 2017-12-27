Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will cap their 2017 season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco has a shot at winning six of its last seven contests to close the year.
Here's a breakdown of the 49ers final matchup of 2017.
Series Highlights
The two teams met earlier this season on "Thursday Night Football", where the 49ers fell to the Rams 39-41.
The 49ers defeated the Rams, 22-21, the last time the two clubs met in Los Angeles during Week 16 of the 2016 season.
San Francisco leads the overall series between the two clubs, 68-65-3. **
Notes from Last Week**
49ers vs. Jaguars
San Francisco claimed its fifth-consecutive win after defeating the 2017 AFC South Division Champion Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-33.
Passing Leaders: Jimmy Garoppolo completed 21-of-30 attempts for 242 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 102.4. He also scored the first rushing touchdown of his career on a 1-yard run on the first drive of the game.
Rushing Leaders: Matt Breida rushed for a career-high 74 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.
Receiving Leaders: Kyle Juszczyk led 49ers pass catchers with five receptions for 76 yards, including a long of 44.
Defensive Leaders: The 49ers held the Jaguars to 92 yards rushing on 28 ccarries. San Francisco has now held their opponents under 100 yards rushing for five-consecutive game. The 49ers defense registered three interceptions of Jaguars QB Blake Bortles.
Rams at Titans
The Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans, 27-23, on Sunday to win their first NFC West division title in 14 years.
Passing Leaders: Jared Goff completed 22-of-38 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns for a 118.4 passer rating.
Rushing Leaders: Todd Gurley rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries, his second-straight 100-yard game.
Receiving Leaders: Gurley also led Rams pass catchers with a career-high 158 yards on 10 receptions and two touchdowns.
Defensive Leaders: Linebacker Cory Littleton recorded his first interception of his career and a sack on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Team Comparisons