Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Rams

Dec 27, 2017 at 05:00 AM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will cap their 2017 season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco has a shot at winning six of its last seven contests to close the year.

Here's a breakdown of the 49ers final matchup of 2017.

Series Highlights

The two teams met earlier this season on "Thursday Night Football", where the 49ers fell to the Rams 39-41.

The 49ers defeated the Rams, 22-21, the last time the two clubs met in Los Angeles during Week 16 of the 2016 season.

San Francisco leads the overall series between the two clubs, 68-65-3. **

Notes from Last Week**

49ers vs. Jaguars

San Francisco claimed its fifth-consecutive win after defeating the 2017 AFC South Division Champion Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-33.

Passing Leaders: Jimmy Garoppolo completed 21-of-30 attempts for 242 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 102.4. He also scored the first rushing touchdown of his career on a 1-yard run on the first drive of the game.

Rushing Leaders: Matt Breida rushed for a career-high 74 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

Receiving Leaders: Kyle Juszczyk led 49ers pass catchers with five receptions for 76 yards, including a long of 44.

Defensive Leaders: The 49ers held the Jaguars to 92 yards rushing on 28 ccarries. San Francisco has now held their opponents under 100 yards rushing for five-consecutive game. The 49ers defense registered three interceptions of Jaguars QB Blake Bortles.

Rams at Titans

The Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans, 27-23, on Sunday to win their first NFC West division title in 14 years.

Passing Leaders: Jared Goff completed 22-of-38 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns for a 118.4 passer rating.

Rushing Leaders: Todd Gurley rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries, his second-straight 100-yard game.

Receiving Leaders: Gurley also led Rams pass catchers with a career-high 158 yards on 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

Defensive Leaders: Linebacker Cory Littleton recorded his first interception of his career and a sack on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Team Comparisons

Offensive Comparisons

Defensive Comparisons

Final Nuggets

  • San Francisco's 3,633 net passing yards this season are the second most by the team since 2000 (2000 – 4,239 yards).
  • Jimmy Garoppolo's 1,250 passing yards in his first four starts are the most by a 49ers quarterback in his first four starts in franchise history.
  • Robbie Gould's 94.9 made field goal percentage on the season is the highest of his career (min. 15 FGM) and currently ranks third in the NFL (Graham Gano, Car. – 96.6; Greg Zuerlein, LAR – 95.0).
  • Over the past four weeks, the 49ers have averaged 27.5 points per game, ranking sixth in the NFL and second in the NFC over that span (Jax. – 34.5; LAR – 34.0; Bal. – 33.0; Pit. – 30.0; KC – 29.0).
  • Carlos Hyde has 90-plus scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in two of his past three contests against the Rams. Hyde aims for his fourth game in a row against the Rams with a touchdown.
  • Reuben Foster leads NFL rookies with 7.4 tackles per game.
  • Eric Reid aims for his third game in a row against NFC West opponents with an interception.
