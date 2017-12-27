Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Rams

Notes from Last Week**

49ers vs. Jaguars

San Francisco claimed its fifth-consecutive win after defeating the 2017 AFC South Division Champion Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-33.

Passing Leaders: Jimmy Garoppolo completed 21-of-30 attempts for 242 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 102.4. He also scored the first rushing touchdown of his career on a 1-yard run on the first drive of the game.

Rushing Leaders: Matt Breida rushed for a career-high 74 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

Receiving Leaders: Kyle Juszczyk led 49ers pass catchers with five receptions for 76 yards, including a long of 44.

Defensive Leaders: The 49ers held the Jaguars to 92 yards rushing on 28 ccarries. San Francisco has now held their opponents under 100 yards rushing for five-consecutive game. The 49ers defense registered three interceptions of Jaguars QB Blake Bortles.

Rams at Titans

The Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans, 27-23, on Sunday to win their first NFC West division title in 14 years.

Passing Leaders: Jared Goff completed 22-of-38 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns for a 118.4 passer rating.

Rushing Leaders: Todd Gurley rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries, his second-straight 100-yard game.

Receiving Leaders: Gurley also led Rams pass catchers with a career-high 158 yards on 10 receptions and two touchdowns.