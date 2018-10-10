Team Comparison: 49ers To Visit Packers on Primetime

The San Francisco 49ers will head to Lambeau Field to face the 2-2-1 Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football." Both teams are looking to redeem themselves following turnover-ridden performances in Week 5. Here's a preview of the 49ers road matchup against the Packers.
Series Highlights
The 49ers will travel to Green Bay for the first time since defeating the Packers, 23-20, in the NFC Wild Card game on Jan. 5, 2014.
Week 6 marks the fourth overall meeting between the two teams on "Monday Night Football."
San Francisco looks for its first win against Green Bay on "Monday Night Football" since 1973.
Packers Key Additions
DE Muhammad Wilkerson
TE Jimmy Graham
CB Tramon Williams
DB Jaire Alexander
Packers Notes from Last Week
The Packers managed to dig themselves out of a 24-point deficit at halftime, putting up three scores in the second half in the 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5.
- Passing Leader: Aaron Rodgers completed 32-of-52 passing for 442 yards and three touchdowns for a 108.0 quarterback rating.
- Rushing Leader: Aaron Jones rushed for 40 yards on seven carries against the Lions.
- Receiving Leader: Davante Adams recorded a season-high 140 yards on nine receptions and a touchdown.
- Defensive Leader: Linebacker Blake Martinez tied for a team-high five tackles and led the team with two sacks on Matthew Stafford.
49ers Notes from Last Week
Despite recording a franchise 92 offensive plays and 33 first downs, the 49ers fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 28-18, in the team's first divisional matchup of the season.
- Passing Leader: C.J. Beathard set single-game career highs in completions (34), attempts (54) and passing yards (349). He also tied his career high with two passing touchdowns and registered a one-yard touchdown run.
- Rushing Leader: Following an ankle injury to Matt Breida in the first quarter, Alfred Morris took the bulk of the carries for 61 yards on 18 attempts.
- Receiving Leader: For the third-straight week, George Kittle has led the 49ers in receiving yards (83).
- Defensive Leader: Edge rusher Cassius Marsh totaled four total tackles and recorded the 49ers lone sack against the Cardinals.
Team Comparison
Offensive Comparison
Defensive Comparison
Final Nuggets
- Among fullbacks and running backs, Kyle Juszczyk's 197 receiving yards this season rank 10th in the NFL and fifth in the NFC.
- San Francisco has registered 124 total first downs this season, the third-most in the NFL (Los Angeles Rams – 135; New Orleans Saints – 128).
- San Francisco's 48 wins on "Monday Night Football" are the most in NFL history.
- The 49ers have won each of their last nine games on "Monday Night Football."
- Over the past two weeks, the 49ers defense has allowed a third down conversion percentage of 23.1 percent, ranking third during that timespan (Car. – 0.0 percent; Min. – 20.0 percent).
- C.J. Beathard aims for his third game in a row with two or more touchdowns. He has a rushing touchdown in three of his past five contests.
- Matt Breida has totaled 343 scrimmage yards (85.8 per game) in his past four road contests.
- George Kittle has 20 catches for 394 yards (98.5 per game) and a touchdown in his past four games on the road. He currently leads all NFL tight ends and ranks third among all pass catchers with 17.3 yards per reception (minimum 20 catches).
- Pierre Garçon aims for his third game in a row against Green Bay with 100-plus receiving yards and a touchdown. Since entering the league in 2008, Garçon ranks fifth among active players with 620 receptions.
- DeForest Buckner aims for his third game in a row with a sack against an NFC North opponent.