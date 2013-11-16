TE Derek Carrier Promoted to Active Roster

Carrier (6-4, 241) originally entered the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders. He spent training camp with Oakland that year, and was later released on August 31. Carrier was then added to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on September 11, 2012. He was signed by the Eagles on December 31 following the season, only to be released by Philadelphia on August 25, 2013. Carrier was then signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 3, 2013.