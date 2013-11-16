TE Derek Carrier Promoted to Active Roster

Nov 16, 2013 at 05:13 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 
111613-carrier-hdr.jpg



The San Francisco 49ers Saturday announced they have promoted TE Derek Carrier from the team's practice squad to the active roster.

Carrier (6-4, 241) originally entered the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders. He spent training camp with Oakland that year, and was later released on August 31. Carrier was then added to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on September 11, 2012. He was signed by the Eagles on December 31 following the season, only to be released by Philadelphia on August 25, 2013. Carrier was then signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 3, 2013.

A 23-year-old native of Edgerton, WI, Carrier attended Beloit (WI) College, where he appeared in 39 games, and set school records with 189 receptions for 3,111 yards and 29 touchdowns. He earned All-Midwest Conference honors twice and was named WFCA Private College Player of the Year following his senior season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Re-Sign Linebacker to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to a one-year deal.

news

NFL.com Ranks Christian McCaffrey No. 1 Running Back from 2022 Season

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was tabbed as the top starting running back of the 2022 season by NFL.com.

news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa Named DPOY at NFL Honors

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

George Kittle Wins Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year Award

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took home the Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year.

Advertising