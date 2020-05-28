Students Cook Up Creations After School and Score Big

Campbell Union School District (CUSD) celebrated the award of $10,000 in financial and in-kind resources to expand nutrition and physical activity programs. Thanks to a partnership with CalFresh Healthy Living, UCCE, the 5-2-1-0 Program, Campbell Union School District's Expanded Learning Programs and Child Nutrition Services, students at Monroe and Rolling Hills Middle schools participated in this real-world creative, fun and practical experience. Over six weeks, the students learned to make healthy choices, expand their nutritional knowledge and practice culinary skills with CalFresh, 5-2-1-0 Program and Campbell's Expanded Learning educators.

"This nutrition program allowed me to learn about healthier alternatives," said 7th grade student Neena S. "It caused me to really look into different food groups and find way to include then into one healthy meal. The program was fun and allowed me to really delve deeper into my culture through food and adjust make meals healthier. It was also nice to be able to work with a group and find one common recipe, when we all tend to have different versions of the same thing. It allowed me to really understand the inner workings of how these meals are made."

"I've definitely learned a lot about cooking being in this program," added 8th grader Owen S. "I have started to get more involved in what I eat for dinner every night. All in all this have been an amazing experience and was a ton of fun. I want to do it again next year."

"Being in the competition was really fun because we got to make food but add more stuff to make it taste better," said Mia F., 8th grade. "I learned not to be afraid of using knives. I will use it to learn how to make my own recipes and maybe become a chef when I am older. I did have fun because I got to do it with friends and show them what I can do. Being with friends made it fun."

As a reward for all their hard work and commitment to #FuelGreatness the San Francisco 49ers and Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUTP 60) selected Campbell USD as their 2019-2020 Hometown Grant Recipient.

The CUSD students and staff were not able to accept the award in person so Sourdough Sam and 49ers' Offensive Lineman Daniel Brunskill paid a virtual visit to the students. Danial had some great advice to the students about working hard and following your dreams. If it wasn't for the hard work and good grades, he received at school he would not have had the chance to play in the NFL.

With the Hometown Grant Award and the assistance of the CalFresh Healthy Living program and 5-2-1-0, CUSD will be able to expand access to Nutrition and Physical Activity resources for their students.

Developed by FUTP 60 and the National Football League (NFL), the 'Hometown Grant' program provides teams and dairy organizations with the opportunity to identify deserving schools in their area and provide them with funding to help meet their health and wellness goals. Each of the 32 NFL Clubs, Fuel Up to Play 60 and local dairy representatives are providing $10,000 grants in communities throughout the country totaling a $320,000 investment in youth health and wellness.

Created in partnership by the NFL and National Dairy Council, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fuel Up to Play 60 is the nation's largest in-school wellness program creating real transformational change in more than 73,000 schools nationwide. The national in-school nutrition and physical-activity program.

About Fuel Up to Play 60

Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC), which was founded by America's dairy farmers, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fuel Up to Play 60 is designed to engage and empower youth to take action for their own health by implementing long-term, positive changes for themselves and their schools. The program additionally encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods (low-fat and fat-free dairy, fruits, vegetables and whole grains) and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As a result of the program, last year 14 million students made better food choices and are getting more physically active during the school day. Fuel Up to Play 60 is further supported by several health and nutrition organizations: Action for Healthy Kids, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Association/Foundation, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Medical Association and School Nutrition Association. Visit FuelUpToPlay60.com to learn more.

About CalFresh Healthy Living, UCCE