Staley's Blog: Super Bowl

Tackle Joe Staley has updated his blog on 49ersfaithful.net.**Visit our social networking site to be his friend or share your own blogs, videos and photos! Here's a portion of his most recent blog entry in which he talks about going to Super Bowl XLIII...I spent the last few days in Tampa, FL for the Super Bowl and it was fun. I flew in from San Francisco on Thursday. I spent some time with my dad, my friend Kyle and my dad's friend Tim.

When I got there, some people from my agent's office were down there doing some work so I tagged along with them. We went to this dinner with some marketing people. It was a really long dinner so I was starting to get bored by the end. Everybody was fun though so it wasn't that bad. We were at a restaurant in some fish market. I think it was Mitchell's Fish Market or something like that.

I have never been to Tampa before, but it's a pretty cool city. I like the city a lot and we stayed at a Marriott just a few minutes away from the stadium.

A lot of the other football players were at radio row, but I didn't go. People in my agency don't think that anybody wants to talk to me and I'm pretty upset about that. People that don't even play were being interviewed on radio row, but I'm a lineman though so that's how it goes.

We hung out one night when we went to the place by NFL headquarters. I got to meet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. That was the first time I ever met him. I got to shake his hand and introduce myself. I'm sure he had no idea who I was. I also saw Jerry Rice and my dad was in the elevator with Martha Stewart. He said he was two seconds away from saying, "Has anyone ever told you that you look just like Martha Stewart." I saw James Brown as well who was in our hotel.