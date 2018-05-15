Solomon Thomas Picked as 49ers Breakout Candidate in 2018

May 15, 2018 at 02:18 PM

Solomon Thomas was solid, but unspectacular in 2017. He posted three sacks and 41 total tackles in 14 games (12 starts). Thomas turned into an every-down player and improved greatly against the run. That's all anyone would ask of most NFL rookies. But being a top five pick adds an extra layer of pressure.

The San Francisco 49ers used the third-overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft to grab the Stanford product. NFL rules in regards to schools on the quarter system kept Thomas away from the team until training camp. (Quick tangent: This rule has since been changed, which means that all rookies are allowed to partake in the offseason program.) That hindered Thomas' learning curve. Still, there were flashes of brilliance. His motor was evident, but a lack of consistent play-making left people wanting more.

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton is among those who believe Thomas is set up for a standout sophomore campaign. Moton tabbed Thomas as the 49ers breakout player in 2018.

"Thomas is primed for a productive year under a coaching staff looking to schematically bolster his sack opportunities," Moton said.

The 49ers are desperate to improve a pass rush that generated just 30 sacks in 2017. Outside of free-agent addition Jeremiah Attaochu, San Francisco has opted to bet on the names from last year's roster. Guys like Thomas, Cassius Marsh (who was re-signed this offseason), Eli Harold and DeForest Buckner will be tasked with proving that the front office's faith was well placed.

Related Content

news

49ers Recibe a los Texans en el Levi's® Stadium para la Semana 17

Los San Francisco 49ers regresan al Levi's Stadium para enfrentar a un oponente de la AFC South por segunda semana consecutiva con los Houston Texans.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #HOUvsSF

The 49ers have activated punter Mitch Wishnowsky from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and made a series of other moves.
news

A Potential Week 17 Battle Between Rookie QBs Trey Lance, Davis Mills

Biggest storylines, underappreciated position groups, areas of concern and assessing the quarterback position heading into the 49ers Week 17 game against the Texans.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'Doubtful,' Trey Lance Speaks Discusses Availability vs. Texans

Kyle Shanahan gave a final update ahead of the 49ers Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Advertising