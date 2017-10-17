Solomon Thomas Nominated for Rookie of the Week for the Third Time

This is becoming a trend for Solomon Thomas. The San Francisco 49ers first-round pick has been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week for the third time in six weeks.
Thomas posted a career-high nine tackles against the Washington Redskins in Week 6 and added his second-career sack. Following the injuries to Garrett Celek and now Arik Armstead, Thomas' role has continued to grow. The third-overall pick in 2017 became the first 49ers defensive lineman to out-snap DeForest Buckner this season (68-61).
According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas played his best game of the year by a comfortable margin with an overall grade of 86.6. That's the top mark of any 49ers player vs. the Redskins. In addition, Thomas' nine run stops since Week 2 are the fourth-most of any 4-3 defensive end in the NFL. His four run stops against Washington led the league for Week 6.
It will take time for Thomas to reach his full potential, but the rookie's production thus far has been encouraging. Head here to vote for Thomas.