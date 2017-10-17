Solomon Thomas Nominated for Rookie of the Week for the Third Time

Oct 17, 2017 at 06:00 AM

This is becoming a trend for Solomon Thomas. The San Francisco 49ers first-round pick has been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week for the third time in six weeks.

Thomas posted a career-high nine tackles against the Washington Redskins in Week 6 and added his second-career sack. Following the injuries to Garrett Celek and now Arik Armstead, Thomas' role has continued to grow. The third-overall pick in 2017 became the first 49ers defensive lineman to out-snap DeForest Buckner this season (68-61).

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas played his best game of the year by a comfortable margin with an overall grade of 86.6. That's the top mark of any 49ers player vs. the Redskins. In addition, Thomas' nine run stops since Week 2 are the fourth-most of any 4-3 defensive end in the NFL. His four run stops against Washington led the league for Week 6.

It will take time for Thomas to reach his full potential, but the rookie's production thus far has been encouraging. Head here to vote for Thomas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Power Rankings: How Do the 49ers Fare Following Week 1 Nail Biter?

How does the 49ers outing against the Lions and their recent string of injuries affect their power rankings heading into Week 2?
news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is Up for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Read details on how to vote for Mitchell for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week following his 104-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.
news

49ers Sign Dre Kirkpatrick, Place Raheem Mostert and Jason Verrett on IR

The 49ers have signed Dre Kirkpatrick, placed Raheem Mostert and Jason Verrett on Injured Reserve and signed two players to the practice squad.
news

Go-To Meals, O-Line Bonding and More; 7 Things We Learned From Alex Mack

From getting his start at the center position to favorite home-cooked meals, here are seven things we learned from Alex Mack on the latest episode of 49ers Unscripted presented by Microsoft Surface.
Advertising