Solomon Thomas Nominated for Rookie of the Week for the Third Time

This is becoming a trend for Solomon Thomas. The San Francisco 49ers first-round pick has been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week for the third time in six weeks.

Thomas posted a career-high nine tackles against the Washington Redskins in Week 6 and added his second-career sack. Following the injuries to Garrett Celek and now Arik Armstead, Thomas' role has continued to grow. The third-overall pick in 2017 became the first 49ers defensive lineman to out-snap DeForest Buckner this season (68-61).

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas played his best game of the year by a comfortable margin with an overall grade of 86.6. That's the top mark of any 49ers player vs. the Redskins. In addition, Thomas' nine run stops since Week 2 are the fourth-most of any 4-3 defensive end in the NFL. His four run stops against Washington led the league for Week 6.