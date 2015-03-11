Social Reaction to Frank Gore Leaving 49ers

In this end of an era Niners Daily, we share reaction from around the NFL and San Francisco 49ers community to the news that the team's all-time leading rusher, Frank Gore, signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
Gore played 10 seasons for the 49ers, topping 1,000 yards eight times and reaching the Pro Bowl five times.
The 49ers Faithful and former teammates including Vernon Davis, Anthony Davis and Pierre Garçon took to their social media accounts to wish Gore good luck in the next chapter of his career.