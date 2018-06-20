Sneak Peek: 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 15 Game Theme and Giveaway

The San Francisco 49ers have released their second sneak peek of what's to come this season at Levi's® Stadium. For the coming weeks until training camp, the 49ers are releasing the game theme and giveaway for every home game in 2018. Last week, the 49ers announced their fan appreciation game for the home finale against the Chicago Bears.

On Dec. 16th, it is Youth Football and Player Cause game for the 49ers Week 15 divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Youth football awards and recognition will take place during the game. Also, players will showcase their custom-made cleats on the field representing charities of their choosing for the league's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative.

In addition, every fan in attendance will receive a limited edition 49ers poster. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer to the season.

Head here to purchase your tickets. For more information on the rest of the 49ers gameday themes and giveaways, visit 49ers.com/giveaways