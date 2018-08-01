Sneak Peek: 49ers vs. Lions Week 2 Game Theme and Giveaway

The San Francisco 49ers will open the regular season on the road for the first time since 2014. For the home opener in Week 2, the 49ers will host the Detroit Lions who will be making their first visit to Levi's® Stadium.

The Lions spent much of their offseason improving the offensive side of the ball. Detroit drafted center Frank Ragnow in the first round, running back Kerryon Johnson in the second round and added Legarrette Blount in free agency. They'll join Matthew Stafford, Golden Tate and Marvin Jones in Detroit's potent attack.

Defensively, the Lions put their trust in new head coach Matt Patricia to remedy their 27th-ranked defense. The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator has installed a 4-3 system in Detroit. Patricia's defensive scheme helped the Patriots make three Super Bowls as New England's defensive coordinator.

The 49ers will also be honoring Hispanic Heritage Month during the team's home opener. The team will recognize the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award recipients during a pregame presentation.

Every fan in attendance of the home opener will receive a 2018 49ers bobblehead. Any guesses on who? Stay tuned for the details as we get closer to the season. It's one you definitely don't want to miss.